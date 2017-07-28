Northway car crash injures three

× Expand New York State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and declined to comment on the condition of those involved.

PLATTSBURGH – Three people have been sent to University of Vermont-CVPH after a three car collision on I-87 earlier this evening.

The Northway was expected to be shut down between exits 36 and 37 for several hours, according to a news release from the New York State Police.

Several area fire departments and EMS were on scene, as well as the Clinton County Sheriff's Department and the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

New York State Police closed the interstate's southbound lanes between exits 36 and 37 at 4 p.m., according to Clinton County OES Director Eric Day. This caused major congestion on Route 3.

Around 5:30 p.m., a reporter headed northbound discovered that the New York State Police had also blocked off the interstate in that direction and were diverting all traffic off of the Northway at exit 37. Because of this detour, there was also minor congestion on Route 22 leading into downtown Plattsburgh.

At 5:45 p.m., roman candles were seen blocking off the Route 22 northbound interstate on-ramp.

Day warned motorists to avoid the area if possible.