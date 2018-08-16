Northway crash takes life of trucker

PLATTSBURGH | A Port Kent man is dead after his tractor-trailer veered from the southbound lane of the Adirondack Northway in Plattsburgh and struck a group of trees, state police said.

Authorities found Stacey L. Mitchell, 55, unconscious and initiated CPR.

He was transported to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

New York State Police responded to the scene at 2:24 p.m. and are still investigating the cause of the accident.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Mitchell had been hauling a full tandem load of asphalt. A portion of I-87 southbound was closed for approximately three hours on Wednesday until the vehicle could be removed.