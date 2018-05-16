Not all tree cutting is storm related

× Expand Christopher South Large tree trunks cut into logs lie along Landon Hill Road in Chestertown. The Warren County Department of Public Works was cutting trees as part of annual road and ditch maintenance. The county will come back and remove sections of wood too large to chip on site.

CHESTERTOWN | As high winds sent trees crashing on electrical lines earlier this month, the trunks and limbs added to the debris lining some county roads, such as on Landon Hill Road, Chestertown, where county crews have been working on the roadsides.

Piles of wood chips and cut tree trunks and limbs can be seen along the sides of the road.

Chester Town Supervisor Craig Leggett said trees are trimmed back along the right of way by the county for several reasons.

It’s partly to eliminate some trees that might fall into the roadway, and to allow sunlight onto the road to melt ice and dry off wet roads.

The process also helps keep the sides of the road free of obstacles for snowplows. However, when the local or county crews are not plowing, they can be working to help clear the sides of the roads.

“We do the same thing in the spring and fall - cut brush back in the right of way,” Leggett said.

Warren County Department of Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said cleaning the ditch lines is something his department tries to do as part of yearly road maintenance, although the ditch cleaning probably isn’t done every year.

However, by winters’ end, ditches along some roads begin to fill in with sand put on the roads in winter or simply from erosion.

There is also regular growth of shrubs and trees that need to be cut back. County crews go out this time of year armed with chippers and chainsaws to clear brush.

“Typically we cut back to county right of way or the right of way-by use. We don’t want tree branches covering guardrails or hanging over roads,” Hajos said.

Echoing Leggett’s remarks about allowing surface ice to melt and the road to dry, Hajos said it is important to have the roads dry out.

When roads are wet for a prolonged period of time, the sub-base becomes saturated and the paving deteriorates - which means potholes, or even washed out roads.

The county DPW also replaces culverts, where necessary, replacing corrugated metal pipes. The metal culverts, which last about 15 years, are being replaced with smooth-interior corrugated plastic or polyethylene pipes.