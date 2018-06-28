Now 20 years old, Warrensburgh Farmers’ Market boosts local family farms

× Expand Thom Randall Kathy Templeton of Thurman (front, center) purchases certified organic eggs and fresh radishes from Bob Barody (left) of Blackberry Hill Farm, also of Thurman, at the June 22 edition of the weekly Warrensburgh Farmers’ Market. Located on River Street in Warrensburg, the market is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Scanning Barody’s other offerings are (rear, left to right): Kaena Peterson and Beth Kinghorn.

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market is no longer a teenager.

Credited for encouraging the revival of natural farming enterprises in northern Warren County, the market is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The market is held from 3-6 p.m. on Fridays, May through October, in the town’s Riverfront Park across from Curtis Lumber.

The market features naturally grown local produce and meats, artisan cheeses and baked goods, local honey and maple syrup, plus dairy products and gourmet prepared foods, including fresh salsas and sauces. The market also boats flower vendors, handmade soaps and lotions as well as an array of award-winning wines from Amorici Winery, which grows their own grapes without chemical pesticides or fertilizers.

This year the market features produce from more small local farms, including ones in Thurman, Warrensburg and Bakers Mills, said Teresa Whalen, organizer and founder of the popular open-air market.

“Through the years, we’ve been like an incubator for local agriculture,” she said, adding that the market is presenting eight themed special festivals this year.

When the farmers’ market started 20 years ago, there were virtually no active farms in Warrensburg, although farming was a major element of the local economy up until 75 years ago.

But over the past 20 years, the weekly Warrensburg market has boosted local farming. New farms have sprung up in recent years to meet the increased demand for high-quality local food, Whalen said.

“We really are a grass-roots market that was started up to provide access to local fresh vegetables and fruits,” she said. Whalen and her associates have also worked to expand marketing opportunities for local small farmers, launching a community-supported agriculture program as well as encouraging restaurants to feature naturally grown vegetables from local farms on their menus.

From the beginning of the Warrensburg market, Whalen said it was her mission to not only make fresh vegetables accessible, but to make small farming a sustainable enterprise.

“It’s been a matter of preserving our rural heritage as well as an investment in our own local economy,” she said.