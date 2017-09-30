Numerous Eagle Scout projects benefiting Chestertown

× Expand Photo provided Scouts took part in a Court of Honor for Andy Hanaburgh (center, wearing sash with merit badges), who was promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout. Every Eagles Scout candidate completes a project that benefits his community. Shown are Richard Hanaburgh Jr., Theresa Hanaburgh, Richard Hanaburgh III, Tim Hanaburgh, Andy Hanaburgh. Tom Hanaburgh and Bob Hanaburgh.

CHESTERTOWN | According to Boy Scout Troop 30 scoutmaster Bill Jennings, reaching the rank of Eagle Scout looks very good for school and job applications.

“I know kids have gotten a positive response because Eagle Scout was on the application. Some have been hired simply because they were an Eagle Scout and other applicants were not,” Jennings said. “In some branches of military service, they can go up a rank or paygrade just because they were an Eagle Scout.”

Chestertown Troop 30 includes scouts from the North Warren and Johnsburg Central Schools, most of them between ages 10 and 14.

“We are a very young troop right now,” said Jennings, who is in his third year as scoutmaster.

Troop 30 is producing a number of Eagle Scouts - the highest rank in the scout program - and becoming an Eagle means the scout must complete an Eagle Scout project, which will somehow benefit the community.

Jennings said suggestions for projects normally come from the community.

According to Jennings, the projects include planning and designing the project, raising funds or securing donations of materials, and coordinating the construction.

Andy Hanaburgh, a 2017 high school graduate, completed his Eagle Scout project just before his 18th birthday, the deadline for their completion.

Hanaburgh built varsity baseball dugouts at North Warren Central School per the school’s request.

Hanaburgh, Jennings said, had to fill out an Eagle Scout Project Proposal and present it to the advancement chairman of the Twin Rivers Council. He arranged to have the lumber donated and coordinated help from family and the scout troop to build the dugouts.

Ryan Hill, 14, a freshman at North Warren, has had his Eagle project approved. Hill’s older brother Jacob built the sign at the American Legion in Chestertown. Ryan’s project is an amphitheater and nature trail at the Priory Retreat Center near Loon Lake. His project is now in the planning process.

Jack Jennings, 13, is in 9th grade at North Warren. His older brother, Will Jennings, 19, built a lean-to on the Caroline Fish Trail on Dynamite Hill.

Jennings said Jack’s project, a fitness trail on the Chester Challenge trail has been approved by the council and town board.