Nurses work together to help

× Nurse Karen Griffin prepares paperwork in the Moses-Ludington Hospital emergency department. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – Being a nurse requires dedication and training, and with National Nurses Week starting May 6, nurses at Moses-Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga appreciate the recognition of their vital role in healthcare.

The salute to nurses originated by the American Nurses Associations ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

Karen Griffin has been a nurse for 40 years, coming to work at Inter-Lakes Health’s Moses-Ludington Hospital in 2008.

“No day is typical,” she said. “Some days we have sore throats and sprained ankles. Another day we’ll see two people with chest pains in a row.

“It’s unpredictable, and that’s one of the things I like about the E.R.”

Patients frequently arrive in unstable condition; they may be unconscious and key information such as medical history, underlying conditions and allergies is unavailable, nurses said.

Regardless, the patient’s situation must be assessed and stabilizing treatment initiated quickly, nurses say.

× Nurse Mary Hilder works in the emergency department Moses-Ludington Hospital. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Many patients can be treated and then released; but some require additional, specialized and immediate medical care.

For those patients, Moses-Ludington is in a unique position with a very unique and critical role: to assess and stabilize the patients for transport to a trauma center or other facility that can provide the specific type of care required, hospital spokeswoman Jane Hooper said.

Often, nurses can ride in the ambulance with the patient to assist en route.

Griffin said many patients arrive by car, with someone entering the E.R. to tell them they’ve just driven a patient into the parking lot.

“You have to be prepared for anything,” she said.

× Nurse Cheryl Meserve gets supplies in the Moses-Ludington emergency department. Meserve started as an E.R. technician as a high-school student, eventually attending nursing school. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Nurse Cheryl Meserve, with several years experience, said they often have to bring patients in from the parking lot themselves.

“Most people come in and say ‘I have someone in the car,’ We go out with a stretcher,” she said.

The helipad at the hospital also gets frequent use, she said.

“We’ve had two (air transports) in one day,” she said. “We see motor vehicle accidents, logging accidents, motorcycle accidents.”

The Moses-Ludington emergency department’s skilled nursing staff is poised to handle any situation at any moment, 24 hours a day, treating more than 6,500 patients each year, Hooper said.

She said the nurses at Moses-Ludington care for trauma patients, critical care patients, individuals involved in accidents, stroke victims, heart attack victims, those with broken bones and sick children in the middle of the night.

The staff is trained and prepared to handle it all – and sometimes, simultaneously.

“It can get hairy,” Griffin said. “You prioritize. People work together in the E.R. You have to.”

The E.R. has four beds and a stretcher and sometimes runs out of beds, although a coming reconstruction will solve that.

× Nurses (from left) Mary Hilder and Karen Griffin assess a volunteer patient in the emergency room at Moses-Ludington. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

“In the summer, we can move minor ailments to the (hospital) clinic,” Griffin said.

Because they don’t have constant intake, people can usually get in and out quickly, Griffin said, and they provide more personalized treatment.

“It’s greatly appreciated by people,” she said.

Meserve said being local makes their care more personal.

“You know the people who come in, or know their families,” she said..

Their main concerns are space and staffing, but many nurses now go back and forth between Moses-Ludington and Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

“We’re getting better space,” Griffin said. “We’ll have a new E.R. We’ll be able to keep people up to 48 hours.”

Once patients recover from things like cardiac ailments, they’re back in the community.

“You see them around,” Griffin said. “It’s nice to be able to help them.”

Both said one of the reasons they like working at Moses-Ludington is the people there.

“We have a great facility,” Meserve said. “It’s a great place to work. You get to know everybody and work with all departments.”

Nurse Mary Hilder is new to the field, and has been learning from her co-workers.

“I’ve felt very welcomed here,” she said. “Everything is very exciting. In any situation, someone has your back. I never feel like I’m alone.”

She said she learns new skills every day in the E.R.

“There’s always a skill to master,” she said. “They’re helping you, for sure.”

The staff is accustomed to dealing with a variety of serious situations. In fact, the emergency department handles life-threatening, critical care and trauma on a regular basis, roughly 400 cases per year.

Nurses assess and manage patient care when there is limited time to treat someone.

“I do like it here,” Hilder said. “It’s awesome. And we’re getting a new E.R.”

Moses-Ludington is about to be transformed – the construction is set to begin within a few weeks, lasting roughly two years.

The emergency department will be dramatically improved, Hooper said. The changes:

• New ED will be roughly 4 times the size of the current ED

• Room to maneuver stretchers, room for nurses and other clinical staff to easily care for patients

• Easily accessible supply storage

• New equipment

• The ED will also have a 4-bed observation unit, so that clinical staff can monitor patients, as required.

Elizabethtown Community Hospital will manage and operate the services available at Moses-Ludington, which will become part of Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Staff members from Elizabethtown Community Hospital and Moses-Ludington have been collaborating for a number of months.

ECH/MLH Chief Nursing Officer Julie Tromblee said they’re working closely as it gets close to the start of construction on the hospital renovation project.

“We’re making sure we’re sharing common nursing practices (between hospitals), providing training, the latest equipment,” she said. “We’re here with support for them.

“They haven’t had that extra support and everything they need. Systems have to align. It can be as simple as focusing on a common practice.”

The two hospitals could share staff in the future, she said.

“The nursing staff at Moses-Ludington offers the community their collective skill, education, dedication and compassion every single day,” she said. “As the organization is transformed, patients will certainly be more aware of the gorgeous new facility; but the exceptional clinical knowledge and unwavering compassion that the nurses at Moses-Ludington offer to patients will remain constant. It will simply be enhanced.”

Hooper said Moses-Ludington’s role is to provide initial, life-saving care that offers patients time to get to a trauma, heart, burn or stroke center.

“Patients with significant illness or injury have limited time to receive treatment – it’s an amount of time known as the ‘golden hour,’” she said. “Rural hospitals often serve to extend that hour by treating and stabilizing the patient, so that there is more time to get to a larger facility.”