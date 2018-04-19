Nursing home transferred to Buffalo firm

× Expand Lohr McKinstry Heritage Commons Residential Health Care in Ticonderoga is now operated by Elderwood, a company owned by Post Acute Partners of Buffalo.

TICONDEROGA | Heritage Commons Residential Health Care and Moses-Ludington Adult Home have both been turned over to a Buffalo firm and renamed to the Elderwood brand.

Elderwood at Ticonderoga, formerly Heritage Commons, with 84 beds, and Elderwood Village at Ticonderoga, formerly Moses-Ludington Adult Home, with 23 beds, joined the group on April 10.

They were leased from Inter-Lakes Health, the parent company of Moses-Ludington Hospital, which has just been taken over by Elizabeth Community Hospital, and is now called just Moses Ludington.

Elderwood, which provides skilled-nursing and specialized-subacute care; rehabilitation; assisted and independent living; and memory-care services in New York state, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, belongs to a larger group of companies owned by Post Acute Partners.

Elderwood has been leasing the facilities since 2016. Transfer of the healthcare entities was approved by the Inter-Lakes Health Board of Directors in May 2016, and the state Department of Health approved the application in December 2016.

Heidi Schempp is administrator of Elderwood at Ticonderoga, and Kristen True is administrator of Elderwood Village at Ticonderoga. The company said both will remain in their posts, as will all 110 staff members.

Elderwood acquired Heritage Commons and the Adult Home without paying any money, Inter-Lakes Health officials said, and the building will still be owned by Inter-Lakes.

“This latest acquisition furthers our goal of improving the accessibility of high-quality, local care for seniors in the Adirondack region,” said Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, co-chief executive officer, in a statement. “We’re committed to investing in the Ticonderoga community, and look forward to providing exceptional medical services and care to the residents and rehab patients.”

In June 2014, Elderwood purchased Uihlein Living Center, a nursing home in Lake Placid, from Adirondack Health.

Both Elderwood at Ticonderoga and Elderwood Village at Ticonderoga are located at 1019 Wicker St., in the Inter-Lakes complex.