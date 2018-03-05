NWCS preps ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’

× 1 of 2 Expand Brooke French (on stage, center) speaks to the director (off stage front) during a recent practice for ‘Mary Poppins Jr.” being performed March 10-11 at North Warren Central School. French, who is playing Mary Poppins, is surrounded by cast members representing grades 5 through 12. Photo by Christopher South × 2 of 2 Expand Brooke French and Gavin Smith are shown practicing a song and dance number as Mary Poppins and Bert the chimney sweep in the North Warren Central School production of ‘Mary Poppins Jr.,’ which will be performed March 10-11 at the school. There is no cost for admission. Photo by Christopher South Prev Next

CHESTERTOWN | About 45 students from grades 5 to 12 will participate in North Warren Central School’s production of “Mary Poppins Jr.”

“It’s not the full head-to-toe production,” Superintendent Michelle French said. “It’s about an hour long, minus the intermission.”

French said some songs in this 2004 adaptation have been shortened, and some parts omitted for the school production, but it still has the flavor of the original 1964 Disney production.

“Mary Poppins Jr.” will be performed on Saturday, March 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 11, at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium.

There is no cost for tickets.

“Mary Poppins Jr.,” under the direction of Laurie Yarosh, is the yearly theatrical production at NWCS.

Yarosh had previously been directing choreography for the district’s musicals, and this year has stepped up to direct the play. Yarosh is being assisted by co-director Poul Castensen and musical director Melissa Fyfer.

“Laurie has been doing plays for some time, and she is the spearhead behind getting things organized and set up,” French said. “Paul Carstensen just retired but he is still very involved with a number of things at the school. Melissa stepped up when we needed someone to help with music.”

The play is a true school, parent and community effort, she said.

“We’ve really split up all the pieces,” French said.

The bulk of the acting parts are divided between students in 5th through 9th grade, with a few older students taking leading roles.

Senior Brooke French has been cast in the lead role of Mary Poppins, with Gavin Smith as the likable chimney sweep Bert.

Senior Ben Storman will portray Mr. George Banks, with the children, Jane and Michael Banks being played by sixth grader Kayden Glascock (Saturday) and fifth grader Kirsten Librett (Sunday), and Jaden Maxwell (Grade 7).

“The leads have been fantastic - mentoring the younger kids, teaching them stage rules, such as keeping quiet, staying out of view when not on stage, keeping them focused - and the younger ones really look up to the older kids,” Yarosh said.

Chris Stiles, an instructor, is working with his pre-vocational class making sets for the play, and Kim Sabo and the Drama Club are preparing playbills, doing publicity and generally helping to support the production.