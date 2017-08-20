NYSEF readies summer benefit

LAKE PLACID | The New York Ski Educational Foundation has announced their summer benefit.

The annual event will take place Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Heaven Hill Farm in Lake Placid.

The evening will include a silent auction, scavenger hunt, social reception, formal dinner and an inspirational program to honor our members and coaches who have made significant accomplishments this year.

The cost of the event is $120 for an individual, $200 for a couple and $60 for under 30 registrants.

Tickets include a commemorative gift, all libations and soft drinks, entertainment and a meal inspired by the past, present and future.

All are welcome to celebrate NYSEF’s extraordinary past as the organization continues to educate and train future leaders in snow sports.

If you are interested in registering or sponsoring this event, please visit nysef.org.