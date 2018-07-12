OFA response aided elders during power outage

ELIZABETHTOWN | County supervisors formally thanked Krissy Leerkes and staff at Essex County Office for the Aging for their efforts during the extended power outage in early May.

Severe and thunderstorms knocked power out to most of Essex County on May 4.

But Leerkes and her staff took immediate action and “coordinated efforts with Emergency Services and fire departments to do wellness checks and provide generators for those (Office of the Aging) clients that required oxygen,” the supervisors said at July’s full board meeting.

Leerkes and office staff worked “above and beyond to help and assist until the power was restored,” the formal resolution says.

Reached after the meeting, Leerkes said she and staff directly contacted at least 30 elders in towns where power outages extended into May 5 and 6.

Some people who use oxygen had nearly run out.

“The emergency preparedness module we have is a great asset. It was an extra layer of protection to make sure that older adults that do need to be checked on are checked on.”

Leerkes had provided supervisors with an update last month, describing how the Office for the Aging emergency response plan works.

With prior consent from their clients, they can check records and find who relies on the grid for critical medical support.

“Back in May when we lost power over the weekend we were able to utilize this report and locate some individuals that had oxygen that were actually running out of oxygen,” she said in committee meetings in June.

“We worked very closely with Patty (Bashaw) and (Emergency Services) to insure that we got those individuals oxygen.”

The emergency plan is available for other types of disaster response as well, she said.

Monitoring care for outreach is permitted with consent from the clients they serve.

“If we get something that is isolated in a township we can run this data (and) share it with Emergency Services. So when in doubt, if you ever need this information, don’t hesitate to reach out,” Leerkes said.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Shaun Gillilland recommended the formal letter of “deepest appreciation.”

“I want to commend Krissy and her team for the great work they did during that power outage — going and checking on all the clients, all the wellness checks — to identify and get generators to people that needed them,” Gillilland said.

“It’s great that the board of supervisors acknowledged the hard work of our office and of all the other agencies and individuals that were looking out for our older adults,” Leerkes said after the meeting.

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION EFFORTS

Emergency response systems may also be active in helping prevent financial and other scams targeting area elders.

The Office for the Aging is now working with New York State Police, District Attorney Kristy Sprague and the Essex County’s Sheriff’s Office to establish a team to thwart financial exploitation of elders.

“This is a new effort,” Leerkes told supervisors at the June Human Services Committee meeting.

“This effort will primarily focus on financial exploitation of older adults and those that are vulnerable.

“When we get this team up and running there will be a great potential to receive grant funding through New York State Office for the Aging to allow us access to a forensic accountant.”

The forensic training would help staff and law enforcement learn to recognize scams and other exploitation of area elders.

The Office for the Aging is currently developing a series of public information presentations that will be given in communities around the county.

The first will likely be scheduled in Ticonderoga in August, Leerkes said.