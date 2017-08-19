SCHROON LAKE | As the High Peaks grapples with overuse from a sustained influx of visitors, it may behoove adventurers to explore trails off the beaten path.

One popular local hike for fishing with two camping sites near the water traverses Spectacle Pond Trail.

On the western edge of the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness, the trailhead is off Adirondack Road on the eastern forest flanks of Schroon Lake.

The trail travels into the forest area about 1.7 miles to Spectacle Pond, a quiet waterway with a view of Pharaoh Mountain.

Central New York Hiking calls the trail a “wonderful walk in the woods” that ends at scenic pond.

“The well-used trail is easy to follow as the wide trail is an old woods road,” CNY Hiking says. “The trail follows Spectacle Brook for most of the distance, even crossing the brook a few times.”

It is flagged with Department of Environmental Conservation trail markers and rises a gentle 295 feet across the 1.7 mile trail.

DEC counts Spectacle Pond among the top brook trout fishing spots in Essex County, though possession and/or use of bait fish is prohibited in the waters.

“Gas, food and other supplies may be found in the nearby communities of Schroon Lake and Ticonderoga. Dining and lodging opportunities can be found in the nearby communities of Hague, Schroon Lake, Pottersville and Ticonderoga,” DEC says.

The Schroon Lake Region Chamber of Commerce says the hike is perfect for an afternoon jaunt.

“A slight climb from the trailhead goes past Beaver Meadow Hill before descending to cross Shanty Brook, a pleasant backcountry stream,” the Schroon Chamber’s hiking guide says.

“From here, another slight climb leads to Spectacle Pond, where the trail continues along the south shore for better views. The mountainous terrain around the pond gives it a really interesting feel, with stellar vistas to boot.”

GETTING THERE

To reach the Spectacle Pond trailhead from Exit 28 on the Adirondack Northway, turn south on State Route 9 toward Schroon.

Continue for 0.6 miles and turn left onto Alder Meadow Road. Turn right onto Adirondack Road and continue 2.75 miles to the trailhead on the left.

Distance round-trip is 3.4 miles, which most hikers can complete in less than 3 hours, the chamber suggests.

Spectacle Pond trail heads due east from Adirondack Road, a paved but narrow road.

For more information about the hike, visit cnyhiking.com or schroonlakeregion.com.