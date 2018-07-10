Officers honored for response to Ti golf club fire

× Essex County Sheriff Deputy Kaycee Kolodzey, right, of Moriah, and Ticonderoga Police Department Patrolman Dennis Towne, left, of Ticonderoga were honored at Essex County’s full Board of Supervisors meeting last Monday for their courage and immediate response to the Emeralds Restaurant fire in May. The presentation featured remarks from Sheriff Richard C. Cutting. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County Board of Supervisors honored two law enforcement officers for a swift, selfless and courageous response to the Ticonderoga Country Club fire that destroyed Emeralds Restaurant in late May.

Essex County Sheriff Deputy Kaycee Kolodzey, of Moriah, and Ticonderoga Police Department Patrolman Dennis Towne went into the restaurant as smoke started pouring from the kitchen. Flames were just starting to erupt from what was apparently a propane tank explosion in the kitchen.

Essex County Sheriff Richard C. Cutting addressed the full board with the writ approved by the Public Safety Committee in June.

“They repeatedly went into the building and got people out,” Cutting told the supervisors. “They put their personal safety and wherewithal aside.”

The two officers then accounted for all guests, and secured and maintained safety watch at the fire scene as firefighters fought the blaze.

“It is certain that these officers saved several people from serious injury or death that evening,” Cutting read from the formal commendation, presented on plaques to each officer.

Both Kolodzey and Towne attended the full board meeting last Monday.

“The actions of (Kolodzey and Towne) were courageous, selfless and admirable and prove and demonstrate the true character of our law enforcement personnel,” Cutting said.

Cutting explained that Kolodzey just happened to be in the area when fire broke out and responded immediately, reaching the country club even before emergency medical personnel and firefighters.

A wedding reception was getting underway that night, near 10 p.m., with two buses of 50 people preparing to celebrate.

Cutting said one of the buses had made a mistake and brought people to the hotel property first.

The other bus — with 50 wedding guests — had delivered people to the restaurant.

“It could have been so much worse,” Cutting said, “if these officers hadn’t done what they did.”

For her part, Kolodzey said she was just acting from training and instinct.

“There was smoke in the kitchen, but the flames hadn’t erupted yet. We got everyone out and made sure no one was missing.”

And Towne, who is also a member of the Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department, took action based on his training.

“We helped get people to safety,” he said.

Supervisors at the full board meeting loudly applauded the officers.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston expressed gratitude for their bravery.

“We know these days that being a police officer is a very tough job,” Preston said. “Thank you for your service.”

The fire on May 26 destroyed the Emeralds Restaurant and the country club building, despite best efforts from 17 fire departments, over 100 fire response personnel, four ambulances and three emergency medical service agencies.

A propane tank explosion is believed to have sparked the blaze, which injured four employees. The employees have since been treated and released from area hospitals.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, according to Ticonderoga fire officials, but it has not considered suspicious.

Building owners Mark and Erin Wood plan to rebuild.

The Ticonderoga Golf Course has continued to operate minus its club house and pro shop.