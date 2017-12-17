Officials ask for numbers display

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga officials want all residents to post their house numbers for safety reasons.

TICONDEROGA | Residents of Ticonderoga should make sure their house numbers are prominently displayed in case emergency services are needed, town officials say.

Town Councilor David Woods said there was a recent ambulance call in which they had to search for a house that didn’t have a number showing.

‘It could be life or death,” he said. “We’ve discovered there are a lot of homes without numbers posted.”

Both the New York State Building Code and Essex County’s 911 local law require structures to be labeled with the correct 911 address.

The local law, called Address Identification, states: “New and existing buildings shall be provided with approved address identification. The address identification should be legible and placed in a position that is visible from the street or road fronting the property.”

Woods said one ambulance call was to a rural home that was set back from the road.

In that case, the law says: “A monument, pole or other approved sign or means shall be used to identify the structure.”

Residents needing help with posting house numbers should contact Ticonderoga Fire Department at 518 585-7771.

Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said they constantly have to ask people to comply with the address law.

“It’s a huge problem,” he said. “Posting your house number could save your life if the fire department, the police or emergency medical services have to get to you.”

Woods said the Building Codes Department in Ticonderoga is going to be asking residents who haven’t posted their numbers to do so.