Officials: Brew-pub OK in village

Businesses like a proposed brewery would be welcome in Port Henry

PORT HENRY – The controversial new Port Henry village zoning law can be modified as they go along, officials say.

Village Mayor Ernest Guerin said the ordinance, which divides the village into land-use districts, is not absolute and can be changed to accommodate businesses and residents. 

The village is dissolving on March 31, 2017, so most adjustments would have to be made by the Moriah Town Council.

The town will receive village responsibilities and assets following dissolution. Village laws will continue for two years after dissolution, then must either sunset or be passed by the town.

Guerin was responding to comments from the developer of a proposed brewpub in the village, who said the new zoning would actually prohibit his business from being created.

Gabriel Jaquish of Moriah said at a previous meeting the zoning bans breweries in the waterfront zoning district where he’d be located, doesn’t allow more than one business at a location, but there’s already a marina there, and requires a 100 foot setback that would be difficult to achieve.

At a recent Village Board session, Guerin said the new zoning regulations, which haven’t been passed yet, will not be “written in stone.”

“You can change things at any time,” he said. “You can add or subtract things as you go along.”

He said they want to attract businesses like the brewpub.

“You want to be more friendly to people coming in here,” the mayor said. “We need more businesses in here.”

The board removed the 100 foot setback from the ordinance, he said.

Trustee James Curran said they’re waiting for the preamble and board resolution for the new law from Village Attorney Robert Hafner before voting.

“There’s a couple things (in the law) we have to look at,” he said.

Trustee James Curran said he’s contacted consultant Nan Stolzenburg of Community Planning and Environmental of Berne about the restrictions. It was Stolzenburg who wrote the zoning law.

Village voters decided last year to dissolve Port Henry as a municipal unit, and then again to approve the plan for dissolution.

Top Headlines