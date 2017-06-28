Officials, department heads spar over longevity pay

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo As Mayor Colin Read prepares to declare the city insolvent, councilors are coming under fire for a trial balloon to review the longevity pay system for city managers to see if savings can be found. Tension boiled over last week as department heads chafed at the suggestion by a councilor to review the long-standing policy.

PLATTSBURGH — Councilors are coming under fire for a trial balloon to review the longevity pay system for city managers to see if savings can be found.

Tension boiled over last week as department heads chafed at the suggestion by a councilor to review the long-standing policy.

“In these times of extreme financial crisis, we have to come up with all possible savings,” said Councilman Mike Kelly (Ward 2). “We need all the help we can get. We need everyone to chip in to keep from our taxpayers from fleeing the city.”

City managers receive longevity pay as part of their compensation package.

But those funds are not protected by union membership.

PROPOSED MORATORIUM

The total savings could be well over $100,000 every year, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks.

Councilor Mike Kelly (Ward 2) proposed a resolution on June 15 that would encourage a moratorium on longevity payments before the next one is due in December.

A similar resolution — sans “moratorium” — was reintroduced on June 22. The latest payment was made on June 15.

The total payout split between 18 managers, according to the city chamberlain, was $56,919 — not including a 7.65 percent Social Security match that the city also needs to pay.

With another payment due in December, the number would be $117,000 this year.

MANAGERS SPEAK OUT

Managers said they are not necessarily opposed to taking pay cuts, but are upset that councilors have proposed a resolution before broaching the discussion internally.

“Longevity is a long-standing and defined practice that provides part of an employee’s annual compensation to them based on years of service,” said managers in a joint statement. “As such, it is part of an employee’s regular pay, and is not a ‘bonus’ or a ‘raise.’”

Joe McMahon, the city’s building inspector, was hired in 1993.

“We try hard to do our job. To think I could lose my (longevity pay) is scary.”

AFSCME is the union that represents all city employees. Five years ago, McMahon was presented with an offer by the city:

Become a manager and lose union coverage, or stay where he was.

Those choosing to make the switch would be guaranteed longevity pay as part of the contract.

But now that he made the switch, he and other managers fears the city will renege on their agreement.

“Would I have accepted if someone said I wouldn’t have (longevity pay)? It’s hard to say,” McMahon said.

Kristofer Gushlaw, assistant chief plant operator at the city’s water pollution control plant, has worked with the city for 15 years.

“I gave up my union protection because I care about the plant, and I care about public health,” Gushlaw told the council. “And here I am standing in front of all of you. I never imagined I would have to do something like this.”

$1 MILLION SHORTFALL

The City of Plattsburgh is currently contending with a $1 million budget shortfall, a depleted fund balance, a series of ongoing legal battles and mounting health care liability.

Mayor Colin Read said that 74 percent of the city’s total budget is related to employee benefits and payroll.

“Is everyone in the city willing to take an 18 percent cut this year?” Read mused. “Then another 10 percent cut next year?

“There’s no way this is going to be easy. It’s going to be painful. But we can’t get our wagon stuck in the syrup and start shooting at each other.”

Gushlaw said that the city’s managers had been overlooked for the past decade, and should not be blamed for the city’s financial woes.

“We did not bring this $1 million deficit,” he said. “To get the city out of this deficit, we need to get back to what this country was founded on: to be one, and work together.”

He called on the council to reconsider the proposed resolution, and asked that they sit down with the city’s managers to negotiate.

“Let’s get together and work things out,” he said. “Not just for the managers, but for the public we serve.”

‘WAGE SUPPRESSION IS NOT THE SOLUTION’

City Engineer Kevin Farrington said that the discussion on longevity pay signaled a larger problem:

“There has to be a shift in thinking about this budget problem,” he said. “If the elected officials think that extracting a pound of flesh from management will somehow solve the problem, they’re sorely mistaken.”

Farrington said that a wage and compensation study had been done in the City of Plattsburgh 10 years ago, and had found that managers were not being compensated equitably when compared to similar cities.

“The idea that we’re just going to ignore it and that’s somehow going to solve it, that’s part of the problem,” he said. “The thinking needs to shift. Artificially suppressing wages to past levels is foolhardy.

“Wage suppression is not the solution.”

Farrington cited a wealth of issues he said need to be prioritized in the city, including abandoned and derelict housing.

No action was taken on Kelly’s proposed resolution, though the council resolved to internally evaluate the situation and search for any cost-saving measures.

The next Plattsburgh City Council meeting is set for July 6 at 5 p.m.

“Knowing the managers and the will of this body, I think we can get together and find a solution,” said Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4).