Officials offer glimpse of Plattsburgh Airport makeover

× The tour last week showed different aspects of the new Plattsburgh International Airport terminal. Pictured above is the waiting area, which will soon contain a new restaurant. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh International Airport terminal is complete, and officials have pulled back the curtain for a sneak peak.

Airport Manager Christopher Kreig gave guests an inside look of the terminal, which has been tripled in size to about 100,000 square feet.

The new addition contains high ceilings, white walls and floor-to-ceiling windows that add in natural light and gives a picturesque view of the Champlain Valley.

“This whole terminal has been torn apart and put back together in the last two years,” Kreig said. “It’s changed quite a bit.”

The original terminal, which was built in 2007, contained three ticket counters. Now, there’s seven.

New bilingual signs guide English and French speaking travelers throughout the airport, including the concourse and baggage claim, which have also been expanded.

The efforts are all part of an effort officials say will make the facility more accommodating to domestic and international travelers and feed visitation to the region.

Two new escalators — the only ones in Clinton County, beamed officials — ascend to the departure lounge, which will also be home to a new restaurant.

Officials are weighing bids from at least 10 local businesses.

A decision is slated to be made at the end of the month, said Hall. “And yes, the restaurant will serve alcohol.”

× The tour featured several stops that compared the original terminal to the new one. Pictured above is the new ticketing/check-in area, which expanded from three slots to several. Photo by Teah Dowling

FLY WITH ME

Thanks to the expansion, the number of people boarding flights have increased from around 200 a year with the original terminal to 150,000.

Three airlines serve the facility — PenAir, Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines — and offer flights to passengers from Plattsburgh to Boston, Florida and Myrtle Beach.

On average, six airplanes leave the terminal every day with local residents and Canadian visitors on board.

The overall goal, Kreig said, is to reach 300,000 passengers using the airport once all upcoming projects are completed.

“We’re halfway there now,” he said. “We would like to reach that goal, but I’m proud of what we accomplished so far.”

UPCOMING PROJECTS

Construction is set to begin within the next few months for paving at the airport, said Clinton County Legislator Robert Hall, chair of the airport committee.

Over $3 million will go toward improving the current parking lot, adding another near the proposed hotel and constructing a road that will take guests from the airport to the hotel, which will be funded, in part, through $38 million in state funds approved by the legislature earlier this month.

County and airport officials are in discussion with potential clients in Vermont and Malone to construct a 60-room hotel adjacent to the terminal, said Hall. Potential restaurants for the hotel are also being looked into.

“We’re in negotiations, so I’m not allowed to mention the names,” he said, “but it looks very, very promising.”

Officials are also in the process of awarding bids for the new general aviation customs facility, which will allow international flights to go out of Plattsburgh.

Hall said this $5 million facility, covered by a separate state grant, should be completed by this time next year.

The state requires all funded projects to be completed by Oct. 31, 2018.

“We got a lot of work to do,” Hall said. “But it will get done.”