Officials preparing waterfront revitalization plan for Schroon Lake Region

Photo provided The town beach in Schroon Lake is a very popular local gathering point in the summertime. Town Supervisor Mike Marnell said he hopes a new waterfront revitalization plan will include plans to stabilize the beach to help avoid erosion.

SCHROON LAKE — Officials here have begun a waterfront revitalization plan they hope will improve access to Schroon and Paradox lakes as well as increase use of the smaller ponds located on state land around the region.

The plan incorporates half a dozen recommended goals, including enhancing waterfront access; upgrading recreational facilities; revitalizing the downtown and preserving local history.

Public participation will be a key component in assembling the plan, town officials say, and public hearings will be held to allow citizen input.

A committee comprised of local business owners, state Forest Rangers, and citizen volunteers is overseeing the process, alongside the town board in Schroon Lake and the Regional Office Of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) in Lake Placid.

James McKenna, the CEO of ROOST, said their team plans to act as a facilitator during the process.

Schroon Lake has a multitude of positive attributes, McKenna noted, such as great road access; a beautiful and accessible lakefront and a walkable downtown, all of which will be incorporated in the plan.

The goal, McKenna said, is to “increase the quality of life for residents” while establishing year-round activity involving area waterways to increase business growth locally.

Revitalization plans such as this pave the way for obtaining future state and federal grant funding to accomplish goals put forth by the document, McKenna said.

Residents have expressed a desire for specific improvements like a better boat launch on Paradox Lake, an increase in the size of the public beach on Schroon Lake, and better access to fishing sites, hiking trails and camping locations during all four seasons.

Schroon Lake Supervisor Mike Marnell echoed concerns that the town beach is in need of attention.

“One of my main goals with this plan is to include work on the town beach area which needs stabilization so it doesn’t erode any further, especially on the east side,” Marnell noted.

During a meeting of the Schroon Town Board on Monday, Feb. 13, Councilman Roger Friedman discussed the importance of creating more promotional material such as maps of the region, to aid tourists in their quest to visit local hot spots.

Friedman, who is also a member of the revitalization committee, said officials hope to use the plan to promote backcountry opportunities in the Hoffman and Pharaoh wilderness areas and link those areas with the downtown.

The need for more promotional material to handout to visitors — particularly those describing where to find specific species of fish, the depths of the lakes and directions on where to access local waterways is also in high demand, Chamber of Commerce Director Tammy Whitty said.

“There is also a growing need for materials detailing birdwatching in the local wilderness,” Whitty said.

The plan is being paid for with a state funded grant of $50,000 that will be matched by Schroon Lake. The LA Group, a consulting firm in Saratoga Springs, has been hired to complete the plan, which is expected to happen by May 2018.

This isn’t the first time Schroon Lake officials have developed a plan for the town. In 1977, a comprehensive plan was developed from which a handful of initiatives were implemented, including the construction of the current town hall and zoning ordinance, Friedman said.

The revitalization committee will have its first official meeting March 2. Public hearing dates will be announced as they are scheduled, town officials said.