Officials react to U.S. exit from Paris Agreement

× Expand Photo via Facebook Live President Donald J. Trump announced Thursday, June 1 the U.S. will pull out of the Paris Accord.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) called President Trump’s decision to pull out of a global deal on climate change a “mistake” and “misguided.”

“I have always advocated that Congress should have a transparent role in oversight and approval of these important matters, and just as President Obama overstepped by entering into this agreement without Congressional approval, this decision by President Trump is also a mistake,” Stefanik said on Thursday.

Stefanik said the decision also harms the ongoing effort to fight climate change “while also isolating us from our allies.”

Trump announced the U.S. was pulling out of the landmark agreement on Thursday afternoon.

“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord,” Trump said.

Nations pledged under the 2015 agreement to reduce emissions of the fossil fuel-created greenhouse gases driving climate change. Signatories agreed to keep global temperature increases below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid consequences related to global warming, including rises in sea levels and extreme weather.

But Trump, who campaigned on withdrawing from the agreement, has dismissed climate change as a “hoax” designed by the Chinese to undermine the nation's manufacturing industry.

Trump, speaking live from the White House Rose Garden, said the landmark climate accord amounted to a “self-inflicted major economic wound” and would put the U.S. at a competitive disadvantage.

The reduction in greenhouse gas emission standards would lead to $3 trillion in lost gross domestic product and 6.5 million industrial jobs, he said.

“We would find it very hard to compete with other countries in other parts of the world,” Trump said.

But the president left open a back door to rejoining the pact, and said the U.S. would be open to renegotiating the agreement.

“We’re getting out," Trump said. "But I will start to negotiate to see if we can make a deal that’s fair. If we can, great. If we can’t, that’s fine.”

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said the private sector has historically led the way when it comes to creating sustainable environmental policies.

“We owe no apologies to other nations for our environmental stewardship,” Pruitt said.

'COMMITTED'

Much like before previous contentious executive decisions and House votes, Stefanik did not tip her hand before Thursday’s announcement.

The sophomore lawmaker came under fire by green groups in 2015 for her vote against carbon limits for power plants — Stefanik cited enforcement concerns in developing countries — but has since taken a more progressive stance on environmental issues.

Stefanik, a member of the Climate Solutions Caucus, last month co-signed a letter to Pruitt expressing concerns over the recent dismissal of several members of the EPA’s Board of Scientific Counselors.

And following Trump’s executive order in March to give the EPA the authority to repeal and replace the Clean Power Plan — the set of rules that establishes goals for reducing carbon dioxide emissions through a national trading system — Stefanik criticized leadership by executive rule, and said she would review the details with the CSC.

A spokesman did not immediately respond for comment seeking the status of those discussions, as well as any pending CSC legislation.

“I am committed to working in Congress on solutions to fight climate change, and will also continue working with local New York county and state officials on efforts here in our state to continue protecting our greatest resource,” Stefanik said.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee hammered the lawmaker on Thursday, and questioned the effectiveness of the bipartisan group in crafting policy.

“Representative Stefanik and Republicans in the ‘Clean Solutions Caucus’ are powerless to change the direction of their party, protect American jobs and are unwilling to challenge President Trump’s reckless record of climate change denial,” said the DCCC in a statement, which also targeted other upstate GOP federal lawmakers. “Stefanik’s empty rhetoric on the Paris Climate Accord is even more shameful given her previous vote against the Clean Power Plan.”

The DCCC issued their statement hours before Stefanik sounded off on the decision.

Rep. John Faso, another upstate Republican member of the CSC, called the reversal “ill-advised.”

But like 1995 Kyoto Agreement, the Paris Accord did not receive Senate approval, he said. And the U.S. still managed to reduce emissions through market-based incentives.

“At the end of the day, economic incentives for cleaner, less-polluting energy will have a greater impact on reducing CO2 emissions than a non-binding agreement with no enforcement mechanisms,” Faso said in a statement.

Stefanik echoed the viewpoint that the private sector has played a chief role in reducing emissions.

"United States innovation and business leadership have been key drivers to lowering our carbon emissions over the last 20 years, and we should continue to have an influential seat at the table as the rest of the world addresses these issues,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik opponent Patrick Nelson, a Democrat, said the decision by Trump “forever damaged the legacy of our great nation in the eyes of the world, and with future generations.”

Climate change, he said, is an “existential threat."

“It’s time to get serious and act like adults,” he said. This is not a political issue. This is an issue of survival.”

‘WRONG DIRECTION’

In the wake of the announcement, green groups also renewed their criticisms of shifts in federal environmental policy since Trump initially proposed slashing the EPA’s budget and replacing the Clean Power Plan.

The Adirondack Council called the reversal the “wrong direction” for the Adirondack Park.

The park’s rich biological diversity, said Executive Director William Janeway, "is a product of its location at the transition zone between the temperate, hardwood forests of the Appalachian Mountain Range and the mossy spruce/fir forests more common to Canada."

“Science tells us that unchecked climate change would shift that transition zone northward into Canada, wiping out suitable habitat here for moose, fishers, spruce grouse, and other boreal animals that depend upon cold, wet, swampy forests,” Janeway said in a statement. “It will also wipe out a suitable climate for boreal plant species, such as the insect-eating pitcher plant and sundew. It will make our streams and rivers too warm to support healthy brook trout.”

Dr. Curt Stager, a leading climate change scientist, said the Adirondack Park will inevitably be negatively impacted not only by a projected increase in temperatures, but also any rise in emissions from coal-burning power plants.

"It all depends on how fast extra coal is burned, and how much of that is done instead of natural gas,” Stager told the Sun.

The Adirondacks in recent years has made significant strides in recovering from acid rain, said the Paul Smith’s professor, and once-depleted trout populations in local waterways have seen recovery over time.

"We could go back to the days of acid rain in the Adirondacks damaging lakes and forests,” he said, citing a time within recent memory when views of the High Peaks were obscured by smog.

“The smog was as bad as L.A."

Experts also predict climate change will be accompanied by more intense storms and an increase in flooding, both of which will impact local residents.

Climate change would also strike a blow to the tourism industry, the chief economic driver in the region.

“We’re already losing winter, and winter is a basis of a lot of our economy up here,” Stager said. “Anything to do with the winter sports industry will be put on the fast-track to extinction.”

Janeway said without significant intervention to curb global warming, climate scientists report that by 2100, the Adirondack Park’s climate will resemble present-day Richmond, Virginia.

CUOMO FORMS ALLIANCE

State officials — including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli — all condemned the decision to pull out of the pact.

Cuomo on Thursday called the decision “reckless” and signed an executive order upholding the state’s commitment to the accord.

"This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change,” Cuomo said in a statement. “New York State is committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord regardless of Washington's irresponsible actions.”

The governor on Thursday also announced the formation of the United States Climate Alliance. The joint effort between New York, California and Washington — which constitute about 68 million people and one-fifth of the nation's GDP — would continue the U.S. goal of reducing emissions between 26 and 28 percent from 2005 levels and “meeting or exceeding” the targets of the federal Clean Power Plan.

The Empire State aims to reduce emissions 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. Other state initiatives include a mandate requiring 50 percent of the state’s electricity come from renewable energy sources by 2030, and a commitment to close or “repower” all coal-burning power plants to cleaner fuel sources by 2020.

The newly forged alliance also aims to act as a forum to “sustain and strengthen existing climate programs, promote the sharing of information and best practices, and implement new programs to reduce carbon emissions from all sectors of the economy," according to the governor's office.

Cuomo also directed One World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge to be lit green Thursday night in support of the Paris Accord.

‘A MISTAKE’

DiNapoli called the decision a “mistake” that “relegates the United States to the sidelines of the global response to climate change.”

“The creation of a lower carbon future is inevitable and is already underway,” he said in a statement, noting that he will continue to seek out “sustainable investments and changes in corporate behavior” as the trustee of the state’s $192 billion pension fund.

U.S. Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the announcement a “devastating failure of historic proportions.”

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said: “I shudder to think of what future generations will have to deal with as a consequence of this shortsighted, dangerous decision.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Director Basil Seggos also blasted the decision.

“Epic failures on environment today,” Seggos wrote on Twitter. “@EPA fails NYS on #HudsonRiver PCB cleanup. @WhiteHouse fails world on #climate by nixing #ParisTreaty.”

Environmental Advocates of New York hailed the state’s actions on safeguarding the environment — including the decision to ban fracking and investments in renewable energy via programs like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

But Cuomo’s commitments can be undone by future administrations, and need to be set into law, said the group.

“When any country, particularly one that pollutes as much per capita as the U.S., reneges on its commitments, it reflects poorly on all of us,” said Executive Director Peter Iwanowicz in a statement. “But far worse, it means that our government is willfully making the choice to endanger lives.”

The U.S. now joins Syria and Nicaragua as the only nations against the pact.

The formal withdrawal process, according to the New York Times, is expected to take four years.