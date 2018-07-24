Officials review Plattsburgh finance report

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh Common Council last week reviewed a report from the Finance Department of the city’s year-to-date spending.

PLATTSBURGH | The city’s year-to-date spending report was presented to the Plattsburgh Common Council last week, and lawmakers appeared cautiously optimistic about the results — though one councilor warned that their work is far from done.

“Let us not assume that the $2.9 million surplus we have right now is the way it’s going to be at the end of the year,” Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) said last week.

“We are continuing the cost-controls that are making this happen.”

Now halfway through the fiscal year, a year-to-date budget report shows that the city has spent around $1.4 million less and generated $1.1 million more in revenue than anticipated.

“We’re not doing this by cutting services,” Mayor Colin Read said at the council meeting last week. “We’re doing this by managing our resources better.”

With half the year over, expenses thus far have amounted to over $14.1 million, with $17.8 million in revenue coming in.

The city’s total budget for 2018 is $59,972,992.

“So far so good,” Chamberlain Richard Marks said, pointing to indications that one of two funds currently in the red — the recreation complex fund — is seeing a more balanced budget this year.

Program revenue through the city’s recreational facilities is ahead by $7,200 over last year, according to Marks, and expenses are behind $103,000.

“The biggest factor is that the general fund is sending (the recreation complex fund) $13,614 less every month,” Marks said, referencing savings through abolishing the Parks and Recreation Department last summer.

“It’s improving, I think.”

“The people working in the rec center are doing an incredible job. They know they have a bit of a hole to fill from previous budgets,” Read said of the remaining staff responsible for the city’s recreation programs. “I’d like to give them six months to a year to see if they can turn that around, and they’re really rising to that challenge.

“I’m optimistic they will turn it around.”

The only other fund not generating more revenue than is being expended is the library fund, which Marks contributes to ongoing capital improvements there.

“This does not mean our fiscal work is finished,” Kelly told his fellow council members. “We have much more work to do.”

The council’s five-year budget outlook, passed in May, calls for an additional $650,000 in permanent and $65,000 in temporary cuts in 2019.

Those cuts, paired with a projected 1.9 percent tax increase, would allow the city to rebuild its fund balance to at least $1.1 million, according to the plan.

That five-year plan will be used by the mayor as he puts together his proposed budget for 2019.

The mayor isn’t required to produce his budget until October. But much like last year, which saw Read introduce his budget plan months ahead of schedule, the mayor is expected to reveal his fiscal plan next month.

The council also plans to pass a budget early this year, according to a statement provided by the mayor’s office in May, though the city’s budget isn’t due until January 2019.