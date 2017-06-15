Officials seek ‘Rockeater Race’ aid

× Expand Photo provided Plattsburgh’s annual Rockeater Race may be canceled this year in lieu of a laundry list of financial woes. In an effort to keep the race running, officials are seeking an organization to take over and lead the event to victory.

PLATTSBURGH — This year could mark the end of Plattsburgh’s annual Rockeater Adventure Race — if the city does not find a new sponsor.

Amid a litany of financial woes, city officials are hoping to hand the baton to a local organization in an effort to keep the race alive.

“A community is stronger when it’s a nonprofit doing the work with something special like this,” said Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters. “I think we just have to see which organizations are out there.”

The race usually costs the city around $7-8,000 to execute, with revenue from the race making it what Peters calls a “break-even” event — the revenue coming in at approximately $8-10,000 every year.

The Plattsburgh City Council and Mayor Colin Read are currently contending with a $2.5 million budget shortfall and an eroding fund balance.

In an effort to staunch the bleeding, Read initiated a soft hiring freeze after coming into office and ordered all department heads to cut costs while he sought to iron out a plan for future administrative cuts.

For the Plattsburgh Recreation Department, who facilitates the Rockeater Race, this has had very real, immediate effects:

“Due to staffing adjustments as a result of the city’s financial challenges, we just don’t have the ability to put the race on this year,” said Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters.

“I just don’t have the staff.”

Though the department may have enough employees for race day itself, the event takes a large amount of preparation weeks in advance, Peters said — something his department simply can’t facilitate anymore.

“We were not permitted to hire back full time positions and seasonal help,” he said.

Peters is hopeful that the community can rally around the annual event to keep it afloat.

“The Rockeater Adventure Race is a big source of pride for our department,” he said. “As a revenue generator in recent years, it was a break-even event. But, as a community event, it was much more than that. This is why we hope the community can embrace this event.”

The 3.1 mile race route includes obstacle challenges in muddy, fiery and rough terrain along the Plattsburgh City Beach, heritage trail and Crete Civic Center area.

Interest in the race event grew after contestants were encouraged by race organizers to participate in a costume contest and complete the race wearing outrageous attire, according to a news release from the Recreation Department.

The name for the Rockeater Adventure Race derived from a Saturday Night Live skit in which actor Fred Armisen portrayed former Gov. David A. Paterson, referring to people from Plattsburgh as “Rockeaters,” which caused a stir among North Country residents.

The City of Plattsburgh Recreation Department welcomes interest from any organization who might like to take over the Rockeater Adventure Race and use it as a community fundraiser. Interested people or organizations can contact Superintendent of Recreation Steve Peters at peterss@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.