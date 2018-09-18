Officials urge honoring Sept. 11 victims with unity, acts of kindness

× During the Warrensburg Sept. 11 Memorial Service held 17 years to the day after the terrorist attacks, area citizens listen to Warrensburg Fire Chief Kevin Roth describe how Americans came together in unity following the day that changed the world — and how citizens should pursue acts of kindness, generosity and service to others as a way to honor the those who sacrificed their lives that day. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | Warrensburg Fire Chief Kevin Roth looked out over the dozens of firefighters and other emergency responders — surrounded by about 120 area citizens — who gathered to participate in the annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony held in Warrensburg.

Addressing the gathered crowd, their faces bathed in candlelight, Roth recalled how Sept. 11. was a day that changed the world.

He advised area residents that they should honoring the victims of the terrorist attacks through the actions they take in their everyday lives through acts of kindness, generosity or service to others.

“These are ways you can honor those lost — a way to reclaim and forever hold onto that unbelievable spirit of unity that followed 9-11,” Roth said.

State Assemblyman Dan Stec offered a similar message.

“It was a day of fear, of chaos, and ultimately a day of mourning. The destruction caused by those who meant to cause harm was immeasurable,” he said. “But as Americans always do, we dug deep, rallied around each other and stood tall as we looked into the face of evil.”

He said the experience had a profound effect on Americans’ lives.

“We learned a lot that day — how hate and jealousy and misguided rage can lead to twisted extremism. We learned how fear and cowardice can manifest into blind violence,” he said. “But we also learned something far more important — the true power of the indomitable American spirit — how firefighters, police officers, emergency medical workers and countless other brave Americans rallied around those in need.”

Stec said that in addition to remembering the devastation of the attacks, area citizens should remember how Americans embraced unity as a result.

“We must remember we fought hatred and malice with love and compassion — and how the heroes on that day and thereafter took care of their brothers and sisters.”

The memorial service, emceed by Warrensburg Fire Co. President Kevin Geraghty, featured an invocation by David Alexander and a rendition of the National Anthem by Warrensburg High School vocal instructor Jim Corriveau. The high school band, under the direction of Denise Foster, played several patriotic tunes.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by members of Warrensburg Boy Scout Troop 100. In remembering the firefighters lost in the Sept. 11 attacks, past Warrensburg Fire Chief Jim Hull rang a ceremonial fire bell, and fire company officers laid a wreath.

Jim’s brother Richard Hull presented a video depicting the response of dozens of boats that together evacuated about 500,000 from lower Manhattan in the hours after the terrorist attacks.

Attending the service were firefighters and EMS personnel from Lake George, Chestertown, Horicon, Bolton, Johnsburg, North Creek, Pottersville and Thurman, as well as Warrensburg.

During the memorial ceremony, Johnsburg Fire Chief Chip Aldrich leaned against a fire truck and gazed at a huge American flag draped from a 70-foot ladder extended from Pottersville Fire Department’s fire truck. A Lake George ladder truck, at the opposite side of the crowd gathered around the Floyd Bennett Memorial Bandstand, displayed a U.S. flag in the night sky in a similar manner.

Aldrich said that in 2011 as captain of Thurman EMS squad, he spent time assisting at Ground Zero in Manhattan.

“Back then, I did what I could,” he said. “We’ll always remember our 343 brothers who never made it home that night — and it’s nice to see everyone turn out tonight for this service and support what we do.”

Nearby, Jim Hayes — a captain with the Pottersville Fire Department — also shared his thoughts about all the emergency responders losing their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks — and how Warrensburg’s annual memorial service pays tribute to their sacrifice, and will continue to keep the memories of their heroic response alive.

“It’s good they keep this service going year after year, and that all the fire companies in surrounding towns are participating, he said.