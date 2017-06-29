Officials weigh county-wide dog control consolidation

× Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo speaks with village, town and city officials in a Clinton County Shared Services Panel meeting on June 21. The county’s shared services plan is set to be submitted to the state by September. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — As Clinton County nears the completion of its state-mandated shared services plan, officials have a rough decision to make.

An emerging plan is seeking to move the onus of complaint response and control away from town, village and city dog control officers onto the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Currently, nearly all municipalities within Clinton County have either a part-time or on-call dog control officer.

The only exceptions are Rouses Point, Champlain, Chazy and Mooers, who all share one officer.

Switching to a countywide system could save over $100,000 across all municipalities, according to County Administrator Michael Zurlo.

“We’re trying to save money for the taxpayers while providing the same quality of service,” said Clinton County Sheriff David Favro. “There’s a duplication of services, even now.”

Talk of consolidating dog control services with the county surfaced late last year, with several town and village officials calling for a unified system.

UNREGISTERED DOGS

Having the sheriff’s department heading the dog control beat would enable officers to better crack down on unregistered dogs, said Favro, and will ultimately increase revenue for localities by encouraging residents to register their dogs within a set time frame.

In Beekmantown alone, there are 110 “delinquent dogs,” according to Town Supervisor Dennis Relation.

With registration fees anywhere from $10-15 per dog, unregistered dogs translates into lost revenue for municipalities, according to Kaleigh Mills, dog control officer for Mooers, Rouses Point, Chazy and Champlain.

Favro said that residents will be more likely to comply with a registration request if it’s given by an officer in uniform, rather than a civilian dog control officer.

“(This switch) is going to work,” said Mills. “You’re going to have more dogs licensed and more money.”

To help combat delinquent dogs, Favro proposed that officers be allowed to hand out uniform registration postcards, which residents can mail in within a set time frame.

“The critical thing is just taking that first step,” he said.

SAFETY

One of the biggest benefits of a dog control takeover by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, according to Favro, is the elimination of safety concerns that often come with the civilian position:

“To put a civilian in some of those positions...” Favro said. “Times have changed. Ten years ago, we wouldn’t have to worry about someone pulling a gun on a dog control officer.”

Mills said that she has personally been threatened by a distraught gun-toting dog owner.

She was first hired at 19 years old, and had no prior experience:

“My first call was to a meth lab,” she said. “I was 19, and there was a very aggressive bulldog there ... There have been times when I’ve been called to the scene of a murder/suicide.

“A civilian should not be in those situations if they’re not trained.”

“The tools and resources are there, it’s just putting this thing in motion,” said Favro.

This latest discussion is part of a larger state-lead shared services initiative.

All counties are required to convene panels of local stakeholders to explore cost-saving measures and ways to reduce property taxes.

The local panel is required to send its completed plan to the Clinton County Legislature by August, before sending it on to the state by September.

“(This plan) won’t save $50 million, but it will meet the letter of the law,” said Zurlo, “and we will all find places of savings.”

The next meeting of the Clinton County Shared Services Panel is set for July 11 at 10 a.m. in the Clinton County Government Center.