Ogdensburg Matrimonial Tribunal to host free annulment workshops

PLATTSBURGH | The Matrimonial Tribunal of the Diocese of Ogdensburg is hosing a series of free workshops around the region to help educate congregants on the annulment process.

Revs. Douglas Lucia, Garry Giroux and tribunal moderator Elaine Seymour will lead the workshops, which will include information on: marriage and divorce, need for an annulment, the annulment process and legal forms.

Stops are slated at St. Peter’s Church in Plattsburgh on Monday, Jan. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.; Monday, April 9 at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Port Henry, 6:30-8 p.m. and April 16 at Holy Ghost Parish Center in Tupper Lake from 6:30-8 p.m.

The tribunal staff will have the forms available to begin the process and will be on-hand to answer any individual questions. Light refreshments will be provided.

To register or for more information, contact the tribunal office at 315-605-1087.