Oil tankers exit Adirondacks as green groups gird for legal fight

× Expand Photo provided/William C. Janeway

NORTH CREEK | The last of the oil tankers stored on railway sidings in the central Adirondacks have been removed.

The remaining 24 cars stored on the banks of the Boreas and Opalescent rivers were transported 30 miles south to the North Creek Depot last week, according to Protect the Adirondacks, and are now en route to a destination outside of the Adirondack Park.

As many as 100 out-of-state cars were stored throughout the winter in the central Adirondacks.

Peter Bauer, the group’s executive director, called Iowa Pacific Holdings’ plan “an insult to the Adirondack Park and local communities.”

“The removal of these oil tankers from the Adirondacks closes a sad chapter in Adirondack history and showed a corporation that cared little about the concerns of local communities and the Adirondack Park,” Bauer said in a statement.

The 50-mile railroad between North Creek and Saratoga Springs is owned jointly by Warren County and the Town of Corinth.

Iowa Pacific Holdings operates Saratoga & North Creek Railway, which is now in default of its financial obligations to the localities and will not resume operations this summer, citing financial losses.

The railroad company told county officials that it would no longer pay the county and town the $18,000 monthly payments it is obligated to pay under the lease contract unless they could sell the line running from North Creek to Newcomb.

The Internal Revenue Service filed a $1.3 million lien against the company in March.

Iowa Pacific asked Warren County to purchase the track for $5 million, and the county declined.

The firm has also proposed the state should simply buy them out, citing investments of between $4 million and $5 million since the line was reopened a half-decade ago.

The cars were brought to the Tahawus line by the Chicago-based company as a means to generate revenue after a plan to transport tailings from the former NL Industries mine failed to materialize.

Environmental groups compared the plan to “linear junkyards” and said their presence threatened the ecology of the natural habitat, citing oil remnants and other hazardous substances that have lingered in the units, which Iowa Pacific contended had been cleaned.