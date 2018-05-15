Oil tankers exit Adirondacks as green groups gird for legal fight

Photo provided/William C. Janeway
Following their storage all winter, the last of at least 100 oil tankers stored on railway sidings in the central Adirondacks have been removed.
NORTH CREEK | The last of the oil tankers stored on railway sidings in the central Adirondacks have been removed.
The remaining 24 cars stored on the banks of the Boreas and Opalescent rivers were transported 30 miles south to the North Creek Depot last week, according to Protect the Adirondacks, and are now en route to a destination outside of the Adirondack Park.
As many as 100 out-of-state cars were stored throughout the winter in the central Adirondacks.
Peter Bauer, the group’s executive director, called Iowa Pacific Holdings’ plan “an insult to the Adirondack Park and local communities.”
“The removal of these oil tankers from the Adirondacks closes a sad chapter in Adirondack history and showed a corporation that cared little about the concerns of local communities and the Adirondack Park,” Bauer said in a statement.
The 50-mile railroad between North Creek and Saratoga Springs is owned jointly by Warren County and the Town of Corinth.
Iowa Pacific Holdings operates Saratoga & North Creek Railway, which is now in default of its financial obligations to the localities and will not resume operations this summer, citing financial losses.
The railroad company told county officials that it would no longer pay the county and town the $18,000 monthly payments it is obligated to pay under the lease contract unless they could sell the line running from North Creek to Newcomb.
The Internal Revenue Service filed a $1.3 million lien against the company in March.
Iowa Pacific asked Warren County to purchase the track for $5 million, and the county declined.
The firm has also proposed the state should simply buy them out, citing investments of between $4 million and $5 million since the line was reopened a half-decade ago.
The cars were brought to the Tahawus line by the Chicago-based company as a means to generate revenue after a plan to transport tailings from the former NL Industries mine failed to materialize.
Environmental groups compared the plan to “linear junkyards” and said their presence threatened the ecology of the natural habitat, citing oil remnants and other hazardous substances that have lingered in the units, which Iowa Pacific contended had been cleaned.
Iowa Pacific did not respond to comment for this story.
APPEAL TO FEDS
The storage plan sparked a heated debate that ultimately saw Gov. Andrew Cuomo ask the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to issue a cease-and-desist order to Iowa Pacific.
The state agency also filed a petition with the federal Surface Transportation Board (STB) to declare the 30-mile stretch of company-owned tracks between North Creek and Newcomb as abandoned, arguing that Iowa Pacific has failed to live up to its agreements when the line was reopened in 2010.
LEGAL FIGHT
The Adirondack Council is girding for a legal fight and has enlisted Karyn Booth from the Washington, D.C. law firm Thompson Hine LLP as their new railroad law attorney.
Booth will be tasked with helping the environmental advocacy organization advise state and local officials on their options.
Their former attorney, Allison Fultz of Kaplan, Kirsch and Rockwell has been retained by the state Attorney General’s office to advance the federal abandonment case before the STB.
If the STB rules in the state’s favor, Iowa Pacific would lose the right to move rail cars on to that portion of the tracks.
But Bauer indicated that may not be necessary: The stretch of tracks would return to private landowners, including the state, if it ceases to function as an active rail line used to haul minerals, he said.
Since a tourist train, commuter rail line and snow train have all failed, Bauer said state should consider a multi-use public trail, a measure he said may prove to be a regional tourism draw.
“Protect the Adirondacks encourages local leaders in Warren and Saratoga counties to look at alternative uses for the railroad corridor from Saratoga to North Creek for a multi-use public recreation trail,” Bauer said.
William C. Janeway, executive director of the Adirondack Council, flew over the site earlier this month to track developments.
“There are a lot of options for the North Creek-to-Newcomb corridor that are better than an oil train junkyard,” Janeway said in a statement, noting advocates have pitched rail bikes, a hiking trail or a new bicycle path as possibilities for reuse.
Janeway told The Sun in an editorial board meeting in February that the issue presented a “very unique situation.”
“I’m not sure they really understood what they were buying when they bought it,” he said of Iowa Pacific’s purchase of the line. “When you get into the title on this track, it is the reason the state didn’t buy it when they bought a lot of the land from NL Industries. There’s a reason they got a fairly low price on it — it was because no one’s quite sure what it’s worth and what you can and can’t use it for. But we’re pretty sure you can’t use it for storage given the history.”
If the condition of the tracks would permit, commercial rail use could also be considered, Janeway said, and rail banking would allow the corridor to remain intact for future uses even if the rails are removed for a time.