Old Agway will become distillery

× The former Agway feed store on Route 9N in Crown Point has been purchased by a New York City businessman to become the War Canoe Spirits distillery. Work on renovating the building has started. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

CROWN POINT – The former Crown Point Agway Store on Route 9N is being converted into the War Canoe Spirits whiskey distillery.

Work is underway to renovate the building, and part of the roof was removed Feb. 23 as the south wing of the huge structure was being torn down.

Tracy Jong, the Rochester attorney representing distillery owner Paul Besignano, said they’re projecting an opening in late 2018.

“Clean-up and abatement works are already close to completion, and demolition of the structurally unfit south wing has begun,” Jong said. “Site work and building renovations will follow with a goal of fourth quarter 2018 completion.”

Crown Point Town Supervisor Charles Harrington said soon after he formed the Town Economic Development Committee earlier this year, they were contacted by Besignano, who was interested in the Porters Mills Agway building for a whiskey distillery.

Besignano has since purchased the building, and has submitted a Restore New York program funding application for up to $500,000 for the enterprise.

“The (town) Economic Development Committee worked with the buyer (Besignano) and facilitated him with services from the (county) planning office and Industrial Development Agency,” Harrington said. “They assisted the buyer with a Restore New York grant application. We have been working behind the scenes.”

Besignano formed War Canoe Spirits LLC, a limited liability business, to own the proposed distillery at 2849 State Route 9N in Crown Point. The former Agway feed and hardware store there has been closed and for sale for several years.

The project is moving along quickly, Jong said.

“We are extremely excited to be renovating the former Agway Building,” Jong said. “We are working to inject new life at the site transforming it into a local and regional destination.”

Harrington said he’s excited about the prospect of a new business coming into Crown Point.

“The town has been a complete and total advocate for him (Besignano),” Harrington said. “He’s putting everything together so it’s done and done right. He brought in a consultant from the distillery industry. It signifies he’s taking no shortcuts.”

He said the New York City man owns a property on Paradox Lake, where he will probably reside once the distillery opens.

“I have to give him a lot of credit,” Harrington said. “He’ll be a real asset to Crown Point and Essex County.”

Atlantic Testing of Canton was also hired to do environmental evaluation at the site, and has been working there. Contractors started work last week to prepare the structure for the distillery.

Harrington said he and the supporting agencies have met with Besignano several times, and he was impressed.

“It will be done right the first time,” Harrington said.

The Essex County Industrial Development Agency is also involved, Co-Director Jody Olcott said.

“We’re working with the Crown Point distillery,” Olcott said. “That’s a really cool project.”

The supporting agencies and the town have been very helpful to them, Jong said.

“We want to thank the Town of Crown Point for listening to our initial ideas and for their onward support since the beginning of the project,” Jong said. “It has been a wonderful journey to date working closely with the town, other agencies, and meeting so many supportive people in and around Crown Point.”

Jong said further updates would be released to The Sun and on the distillery’s website: www.warcanoespirits.com.

The Agway building had been vacant for several years until War Canoe Spirits bought it.