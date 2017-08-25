Old Mine notes 30 years

× Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague (left) presents Old Mine owners Norm and Molly Westover with a plaque commemorating their 30 years in business at Moriah Center. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Molly and Norm Westover are celebrating 30 years of ownership of the Old Mine at Moriah Center.

They held a recent celebration there with food and a disc jockey, and were awarded a commendation from the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.

The popular taproom at 2651 Dugway Road has a wall commemorating 110 of its patrons who have died over the years.

We dedicated our 30 years to our customers who have passed on,” Mrs. Westover said. “We bought the bar from (Rollin) ‘Babe’ and Dorothy Ashline. At the time we owned the grocery store across the street.”

The Ashlines, who have since passed away, called the place Ashline’s Bar and it was renamed the Old Mine.

“We bought the bar and we couldn’t run both,” Mrs. Westover said, so they sold the grocery store.

It has been fun, Mrs. Westover said of the enterprise through the years.

“We had bands every weekend, many through the years,” she said. “We’ve done many benefits, for anyone who had cancer or needed any help.”

The Westovers live up the road, although the previous owners resided above the tavern.

“We made many good friends in the town of Moriah,” Mrs. Westover said. “We consider them family.”

They’ve created a memory jar at the bar, and patrons are encouraged to write down an experience they’ve had at the Old Mine and place it in the jar.

“We want people to share a memory they had at the Old Mine in the past,” she said.