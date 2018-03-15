Old school rock and roller pledges good time

PLATTSBURGH | Jimmy T. Thurston is 77 years old.

But you wouldn’t know it by talking to him.

Thurston has a passion for music in his bones, a force that powers the man and keeps his life interesting.

He started performing at 10 years old, earning $3 per night calling square dances in his home turf of Vermont.

It wasn’t long before acts like George Jones, Van Morrison and the Rolling Stones reached Vermont and caught his ear.

After that, he was hooked on rock ‘n’ roll.

He first started Jimmy T and The Cobras in the early ‘60s.

Sixty-seven years later, he still finds joy in performing dance-able, wild southern country rock.

“It really never stops being exciting,” Thurston said.

Thurston now resides in Rouses Point.

“Everybody’s really nice here. They keep their lawns clean,” he said.

His band has a new lineup, featuring the talents of Marc Chapman on drums, Thom Longware on lead guitar and Kevin Connelly on bass, and they’re ready to roll.

They play mostly originals, Thurston said — including “Homegrown Weed,” a song he wrote in the ‘70s that’s making a resurgence now, something he ties to Vermont’s decision to legalize recreational marijuana earlier this year.

“Of all the songs... it’s the one about weed,” he laughed.

Their next gig is at Olive Ridley’s in Plattsburgh on April 6. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“I guarantee that you can dance to just about every song,” he said.

Learn more about the show and the group’s other tour dates at jimmytmusic.com.