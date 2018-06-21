Old-style craftsmanship featured at Woodworking Weekend

× Expand File photo The annual Homesteading & Woodworking Weekend will return to the Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum this weekend.

PERU | At a rural museum, surrounded by a rich sea of greenery and lines of antique farming equipment, an artisan sits before a large wooden contraption with a wheel and spool.

A thin line of flax fibers is fed into the machine, and with quick stomps onto a foot pedal below, the fiber strings are quickly processed through the machine and affix to a spool — now, miraculously, linen.

It’s this sort of demonstration that attendees will see at the upcoming Homesteading and Woodworking Weekend at the Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum in Peru.

Brook Sylvan Spinnery will be on-site with the flax and spool.

The Champlain Valley Woodcarvers are set to attend for demonstrations of a variety of woodcarving techniques throughout the day.

And according to Babbie CEO Leeward Babbie, folks will get the opportunity to see garden exhibits, a hops display and antique chainsaws and engines in action — and, if so inclined, try their hand at using a washboard or wringer washer.

For kids, farm animals will be on-site and Apple Blossom the cow will be there to milk, Babbie said. There will be a station for grinding corn and a Frosty the Cow concession stand.

It’s all happening this weekend.

On June 23-24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the doors to the Babbie museum will be open for the event.

Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for kids under 13.

For more information, visit babbiemuseum.org or call 518-643-8052.