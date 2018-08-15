Oldest book-return dates to American Revolution

× 1 of 3 Expand Left: Pennsylvania State Archivist Jonathan Stayer signs paperwork to accept the antiquated minute-book from Essex homeowner Edie Morris, at right. Essex Town Councilman Jim LaForest, second from left, and his wife, Town Historian Shirley LaForest look on at the Belden Noble Library. Library Director Tom Mangano arranges the table, center. Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 3 Expand A page from Pennsylvania General Assembly minute book dated March 16, 1779 provides a look at the elegant handwriting of its scribe. There are a few different types of handwriting in the book, indicating that clerks to the assembly, all men, changed from time-to-time. Photo by Kim Dedam × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

ESSEX | A historic record from the days of the American Revolution has turned up in a pile of time-worn books in Essex.

Found was a leather-bound ledger with some 187 hand-scribed pages of general assembly discourse. The document records about six months of new Pennsylvania laws and discourse from 1779.

Long strokes of ink register the works of Pennsylvania’s founding body politic as the United States of America waged its fight against the King of England.

Edie Morris was sorting and packing items at her family’s Block House Road estate and found a trove of forgotten books, 21 in all.

“They were in a room, just sitting on a bookshelf,” Morris said. “I was cleaning the house.”

Morris could tell instantly that the books were very old. Most account for family and business records from Essex during the 1800s.

Except for one.

Unsure of the best, next move, Morris brought them all to Belden Noble Library, where Monica Rumsey, a library board member, carefully cataloged the collection, one-by-one, agog.

“My words just escaped me,” Rumsey said of the stack she found waiting at the library.

“I was expecting a few and walked in here and saw a whole cart full.”

When she opened the general assembly minute book from 1779, Rumsey immediately called the National Archives for help and was promptly advised to contact the Pennsylvania State Archives.

The call went through to Jonathan P. Stayer, state archivist in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Rumsey sent him photographs of the mottled cover, cover page, dates and script.

The collection of meeting minutes begins Tuesday, March 16, 1779 and ends Sept. 27 the same year.

Stayer was astonished.

He knew the oldest book in the state archives, the single hand-written minute book they had, is from Pennsylvania’s founding General Assembly.

The one in the state’s collection begins Sept. 28, 1779, on page 184.

The minutes Morris found in Essex and Rumsey had in her hands ends on Sept. 27, 1779 on page 183. It is the preceding volume.

“It was a Saturday, and I called my boss at home,” Stayer said.

He could not believe original minutes taken during Pennsylvania Assembly meetings in 1779 were found in Essex.

And he arranged to come in person to authenticate.

Stayer arrived at Belden Noble Library to meet with Morris, Rumsey and Essex Town Historian Shirley LaForest.

A hot, humid afternoon on Aug. 3, barely a hint of air moved off Lake Champlain past the library’s screen door.

Edie Morris described how she found the book and formally presented the assembly ledger as a gift to the Pennsylvania State Archives.

On his laptop, Stayer pulled up digitized pages of the oldest book in the state collection, comparing dates, pages and script.

And the dates follow precisely.

“This is our oldest minute book,” Stayer said, pointing at the screen.

“Not anymore,” Morris said, handing him the leather-bound preceding volume.

The exchange settled into a satisfied sense of order with Morris, Stayer, Rumsey and LaForest, her husband - Essex Councilman Jim LaForest and Library Director Tom Mangano present.

The 19 additional mostly hand-written record books plus one Stafford family Bible found in Morris’s historic home were given to Mrs. LaForest in July. Each is cataloged, the historian said, and stored with town’s historic records.

What nobody could figure out is how an original copy of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly meeting minutes made their way to Essex.

Morris said her mother, Anne Kenworthy Lowe, who inherited the Block House home, had a long lineage among Philadelphia’s gentry.

She isn’t sure if any Kenworthy ancestors served on Pennsylvania’s founding General Assembly.

With the historic record duly in order, “Now,” Morris said, “I plan to look for a connection.”

An archivist in Pennsylvania for 36 years, Stayer said he has come across several tales regarding old state records.

Most had been typeset and published formally in bound books by the nineteenth century.

“The archives were founded in 1903,” he said. “Before that, documents were kept in the attic of the state capitol.”

As the old records piled up, he said, sometimes lawmakers showing guests through the attic would take one and give it away as a souvenir.

Pennsylvania’s earliest state government was unicameral: one house– the general assembly, he said.

“We do have published volumes of all of the assembly meetings,” Stayer said.

“We just don’t have all of the original hand-written minute books.”

Having this one intact and in tow, Stayer expressed immense appreciation to Morris, Rumsey, Mrs. LaForest and Belden Noble’s staff for their diligence and attention to historic detail.

“I truly appreciate what Edie has done,” Stayer said of the gift.

A mid-Revolutionary War record such as this could have been sold and possibly lost again on the antique book market.

“This is a treasure for the Pennsylvania State Archives,” he said.

Stayer hopes to present the gift in front of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly when they return to session this fall.

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam A change in the general assembly minute book required a kind of paper patch, something of a Revolutionary War era sticky note, as language was scratched out below and new sentences crafted on the patch.

WHAT’S IN THE REDISCOVERED MEETING MINUTES?

Examining the slightly frayed leather spine, Pennsylvania State Archivist Jonathan Stayer noticed the recovered general assembly minute book from 1799 bears the faint number “2.”

It means, he said, this hand-written book found in an Essex estate could be the second book of 1779. And there could be an earlier journal.

“This gives me hope that there might be more out there,” the archivist said of the gift from Essex homeowner Edie Morris.

What might be the oldest book-return in America will move the leather-bound book to a high-security, climate controlled storage vault.

Pennsylvania’s State Archives are housed in a tall skyscraper in Harrisburg called “The Tower,” Stayer said.

“I’m hoping to have the minute book scanned at some point.”

The other edition they own, which follows the recovered volume, is already copied on microfilm.

Drawn in ornate penmanship in long, even rows on cotton rag paper, the assembly minutes do tell quite a story. Their lines carry a uniquely American tale of new beginnings amid America’s war for independence.

Assembly laws discuss confiscation of property from Pennsylvanian loyalists -- the Tories.

Day-to-day discussion mulled over ways to value currency:

“Tuesday, 16 March 1779

“The House met pursuant to adjournment. The Petition of the Commissioners Wardens and Assessors of the city and County of Philadelphia (thus?) setting forth, That many Persons in order to destroy the Credit of the Continental Currency and pay (to lighten themselves is crossed out) as small a proportion of the publick taxes as possible had entered into the practice of letting their Houses, Lands and Tenements at a less price for Specie -- than for the Currency of the United States and praying — the House would take some effectual Measures for the Suppression of such evil practices was read and (...) ordered to lie on the table.”

“Specie” were coins used in Colonial America, often Spanish or Portuguese. By 1775 all newly declared independent states printed their own paper money to fund the Revolutionary War.

Pennsylvania’s General Assembly also kept up an ongoing review of public safety while war waged around coastal waters to the south:

“1779

“Monday April 5

“The Bill instilled A further Supplement to an Act initiated an Act for regulating and continuing the Nightly Watch enlightening the Street Lanes and Alleys of the City of Philadelphia and for other purposes therein mentioned.”

Other pages tell how and when the assembly in Pennsylvania voted to raise a tax to fund the United States of America’s first Army.

A few pages have lines crossed out in ink then covered with a Revolutionary War era sticky-note, a paper patch glued to the edge of a page with revisions written across it.