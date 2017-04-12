Oldest general store hosts mixer

× Expand Hague Market/Juniper Shoppe is located at 9844 Graphite Mountain Road in Hague, and the mixer will open the Hague Market for the season. Starting Saturday, April 22, the Juniper Shoppe will be open Saturdays only until summer hours begin.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce’s April After Business Mixer and Networking Event is going on the road to Hague.

The Hague Market/The Juniper Shoppe will host the event on Thursday, April 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

“We encourage and invite all Hague businesses to stop by to kick off the season with a little glass of cheer and some refreshments,” said business co-owner Sally Rypkema. “Join us to get to know the Hague Market, the Juniper Shoppe, and the chamber.”

Hague Market/Juniper Shoppe is located at 9844 Graphite Mountain Road in Hague, and the mixer will open the Hague Market for the season. Starting Saturday, April 22, the Juniper Shoppe will be open Saturdays only until summer hours begin.

“We invite all Ticonderoga area chamber members, businesses, and organizations, along with their employees, co-workers, and volunteers to join us at the April Networking Event and kick off the season,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “Networking is so beneficial for a business or organization. People will also have a chance to hear from our hosts, as well as connect with others from the business community.”

Sponsors providing door prizes for the event are Bridge Point Communication, Bodette’s Barbecue, Country Florist and Gifts, Glens Falls National Bank, and Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

The Hague Market is the Adirondacks’ oldest running general store since the closure of McCabe’s General Store at Crown Point Center a few years ago. The place is an Adirondack general store with a deli, coffee, fresh baked goods, hot and cold sandwiches, salads, breads, entrees, groceries, household items, gifts, and local apparel. The market serves breakfast and lunch daily and offers indoor and outdoor seating.

The Juniper Shoppe on the second floor is a full service gift shop with interior design service. It offers home accessories to please the senses, organic lotions, mix of jewelry, accessories, clothing, as well as gardening objects, candles, soaps, and more.

Both stores are owned and operated by James and Sally Rypkema of Hague.

To learn more about the Hague Market or Juniper Shoppe, call 543-6555 (market) or 543-6875 (Juniper). People can also visit haguemarket.com on the web.