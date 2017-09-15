Olympic area welcomes fall in flurry of activity

× Expand Photo provided The Whiteface/Lake Placid Olympic region will once again ring in the fall season with a trio of events, including the Lake Placid Bewfest, Whiteface Oktoberfest and Flaming Leaves ski jumping competitions.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The towns of Lake Placid and Wilmington will welcome the fall season again this year with a flurry of events and activities, as the next three weeks will be filled with events throughout the region.

The Lake Placid Brewfest will take place this Saturday, Sept. 23, followed by the annual Whiteface Oktoberfest Sept. 30-Oct. 1, and culminating with the annual Flaming Leaves Festival at the Olympic ski jumping complex Oct. 7-8.

“Whatever summer season we had was kind of short, so this is a chance to transition into the fall season and celebrate the things we have here in the region,” ORDA communications director Jon Lundin said. “It helps to get everyone ready for the winter and ski season, whether it be a Whiteface or Van Hoevenburg.”

BREWFEST

The sixth annual Brewfest will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, in the 1932 Rink at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid.

Brewers from across the nation will be at the event, along with a host of local brewers including ADK Cider, Adirondack Brewery, Ausable Brewing Company, Big Slide Brewery, Big Tupper Brewery, Lake Placid Pub and Brewery, Livingoods Brewing, Paradox Brewery, Plattsburgh Brewing and Raquette River Brewing.

Admissions vary from designated driver to VIP. For more information, visit whiteface.com/events/lake-placid-brewfest.

OKTOBERFEST

While focusing on the classic aspects of an Oktoberfest, the Whiteface version offers entertainment for the entire family, including free admission for anyone 12 and under.

Events begin at noon Sept. 30 with drinking games and entertainment by Jason and Owen Smith. Throughout the day, there will be an adventure zone, Meriloons and Friends, Adirondack Wildlife Refuge and Rehabilitation displays and live music from bands such as Spitzel, Alpenland Taenzer and die Schlauberger. The High Peaks Little Circus will also perform at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m., with a fireworks show, presented by KOA, to end the evening at 7 p.m.

Many of the same events will be apart of day two of the fest on Sunday, Oct. 1, including games, performances by High Peaks Little Circus, and activities.

Tickets are available online, along with a special promotion for a free one-day admission and gondola ride for those who have purchased a Whiteface/Mt. Van Hoevenburg season pass.