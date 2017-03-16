On the frontlines: A day with an aide

× “I’ve always loved taking care of people,” said Leslie Moulton, a home health care aide who works in Essex County. Photo by Pete DeMola

WADHAMS — Leslie Moulton has a routine.

Every Wednesday morning, she leaves her Mineville home and visits three clients.

While each varies in their exact needs, they all rely on her to continue living independently in this tough and unforgiving place, where services are scant and the weather packs a brutal punch.

Moulton last week maneuvered her sedan down a hardpacked dirt road, through the birch and pine, arriving at a tidy, wood-framed house shortly before 10 a.m.

Don Taylor waited for her inside.

He beamed as she arrived.

The local celebrity — a beloved outdoorsman known for his horseshoe-throwing prowess and longevity — turns 106 in six weeks, but is still living independently — and relies on Moulton do so.

Moulton, 41, works for North Country Home Services, where the agency’s team of 242 aides in the tri-county area are on the frontlines of keeping the elderly, disabled and infirm living at home and out of institutionalized settings.

Doing so is a key element of the state’s goal to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations of Medicaid patients 25 percent by 2020.

Moulton helps Taylor for six hours each week. Most tasks are light, including cleaning, laundry, dishwashing and advance meal preparation.

Silverware, check. Coffee cup, check.

A shaker of onion salt and tray of sweets are laid out on a small card table in the kitchen with a checkered tablecloth.

And she makes sure the water glass is full before zipping off to her next client.

LOVES TO HELP

Helping people is in Moulton’s blood.

The married mother of three has been with NCHS for just under three years. Before that, she worked at an ARC, and was a CNA at Inter-Lakes Health in Ticonderoga.

“I’ve always loved taking care of people,” she said.

While the job has been reported as brutal — a pair of workforce hearings facilitated by the state legislature last month sought solutions to the systematic workforce issues and labor shortages — Moulton was modest.

The job isn’t too difficult, she said, but did concede she put lots of mileage on her personal vehicle and wouldn’t say no to a raise.

The most difficult part, she said, is when people pass away.

“When they pass is the hardest,” she said. “They say don’t get attached, but you do.”

Taylor sat in an armchair with his dog, Buddy, at his side and a newspaper under his arm.

“She sweeps, mops, does my dishes and gets things in order,” Taylor said. “If I need some stuff on my back, she does that,” he added, nodding to a tub of balm on his table. “She’s pretty detailed.”

The wood stove happily crackled.

As Moulton mopped the floor, Meals on Wheels arrived, illustrating the complex ecosystem in local communities needed to keep people living independently.

Gary Anson popped in shortly afterward.

The neighbor stops in to check on Taylor several times per day. He keeps the wood chopped and stocked (although Taylor still insists on feeding the stove himself) and does other tasks around the farmhouse where Taylor was born on April 30, 1911.

Another safeguard is a lifeline.

Should something happen to Taylor, the centenarian sends out the alert, which would notify three neighbors.

“I got my lifeline, I can get on the phone if I have to,” Taylor said.

While Moulton’s role is mostly hands off, she serves as a critical part of the medical community, acting as eyes and ears and detecting the slight changes in health that may otherwise go unnoticed without regular home visits.

“There’s been a few times when I knew something was up,” Moulton said. “You can tell by their mood.”

Anson hailed the aide service, and the additional help for Taylor, his lifelong friend.

“I think it’s a good thing — they can stay in their homes as long as possible,” Anson said.

Moulton put the finishing touches on Taylor’s meal prep, checked in with headquarters and hit the road for her next patient.

As she shut the door, Taylor got up and threw another log on the fire.

× Tom Carter suffered an aneurysm in 2007, and relies on aides from North Country Home Services for his care. Carter is pictured with his wife, Christa, who works for the same agency. Photo by Pete DeMola

CAN’T DO IT ALONE

Tom Carter, 52, put down his iPad and greeted Leslie as she breezed into his Port Henry home.

Carter suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2007, and now relies on Moulton for many of his daily needs.

His arrangement is unique: His wife, Christa, also works for NHCS.

As a spouse and health care professional, this gives Christa a unique vantage point when it comes to the challenges facing the industry, including the low pay, high turnover and rate reimbursement issues that cast a pall over patients and providers alike.

But there are also the issues that are less visible — like funding shortfalls between agencies that make transportation to physical therapy challenging, for instance.

Or the insurance disputes that will allow for the purchase of one piece of critical equipment, but not another equally important one — like shower chairs and mobility devices.

Or the difficulties in finding appropriate housing — or any other quality of life issue that will make the couple’s life easier.

“I just want to provide for myself and Tom, and it’s always an uphill struggle,” Christa said.

Life would be exponentially more difficult without Moulton, whose hands on care — including intimate tasks like bathing and putting Tom to bed, which Christa cannot do at the moment because she is recovering from surgery — is essential to his livelihood.

“It’s wonderful to work for the company and have some girls assist them,” Christa said.

Three other aides attend to Tom.

Without them, a nursing home or long-term care facility might be in the cards.

Tom has been there, having resided at the former Horace Nye in Elizabethtown from 2008-10.

“I couldn’t do it without them,” said Tom. “I’m grateful for all the help they give me.”

But for every hour that aides like Moulton and Christa are on the road — helping, cleaning, bathing, feeding, caring, loving — at least 400 hours of authorized care are going unfilled in the tri-county region due to labor shortages.

“There is this notion of providing hospital services in the home which can’t possibly function if there is no workforce to fulfill the approved hours,” said Maria Alvarez, executive director of the NY Statewide Senior Action Council. “With the looming changes to health care and possible block granting of Medicaid, we are headed toward a catastrophe if we do not address this issue.”

This is the third report in a five-part series on the home health aide care crisis in the region — and the second intimate look at an aide. Coming up next week: Solutions.