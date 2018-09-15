One journey left

× Yunhui Lee stands in front of the flag of South Korea, her native country. Photo by Tim Rowland

SCHROON LAKE | America’s military veterans are typically honored in civic halls and ball games across the country, but one fervent show of patriotism comes from a venue where it might not be expected — the brightly painted Hello Beautiful beauty shop in downtown Schroon Lake.

It is there, and in a sister shop in Ticonderoga, where owner Yunhui Lee does her work, which her clients believe is more art than hairdressing.

The first male and first female customer she ever had are still coming to her after she opened her first shop in Chilson, a 12-foot square room with $250 worth of equipment that she paid for out of the money she had saved up cleaning houses.

Today, Lee is considering a form of retirement, which in her parlance, means working 30 hours a week instead of the 60 that have typified her career. She only takes new clients by referral, and is focusing more on her line of soaps and beauty aids.

And she’s thinking more and more of visiting her South Korean home. It’s been a long time.

Lee was born into the shambles left by the Korean War. Her family, from South Korea, had been in the North when they fled the hostilities. She was born into a refugee camp, where American soldiers remaining after the war were kind, playing with the children and giving them gum and — it remains a big item in South Korea — cans of Spam.

“The sons and daughters of America fought for our country, and I’ve always wanted to say thank you for the kindness,” Lee said.

It was these “blue-eyed angels” who first lit Lee’s desire to come to America. “They said it you study hard and go to America you can do anything you want,” she said.

That message remained with her as the years went by, and in 1991, with two suitcases, two daughters and speaking little if any English she came to America, her one tie being a sister living in Chicago.

It was not a popular choice among her family members. The youngest of 10 children, two of her older brothers tartly told her not to come crying to them when she fell on her face in the new land.

But Lee didn’t fall.

Life took her to the Adirondacks, which bore some resemblance to some portions of her native land. Next she needed a career, and it came down to a choice that was practical: Wherever one might go, people would always need haircuts. She enrolled in cosmetology classes without being fluent in English — for testing purposes she would memorize pages of text, knowing the shape of the letters if not the meaning of the words.

As she gained fluency she began to read books on business, understanding that 20 percent of an establishment’s clientele is responsible for 80 percent of the revenue.

“I am so blessed with a wonderful clientele; they helped me get settled,” she said.

So did her daughters who, attending American schools, grew up with the language. Socially it was hard, as her daughters struggled to explain why their mom spoke in broken English. “It was a tough time, but they helped me out a lot,” Lee said.

Also tough was her work schedule, and a community, elements of which did not always take kindly to an Asian woman trying to get ahead. Her answer was even more work.

“My work came first,” she said. “No vacation — nothing. My family sacrificed much.”

Lee hired employees and expanded into Schroon Lake and Ticonderoga. Above all, she thought of herself as a “craftsman,” much like her father who, although he could not read or write, fashioned beautiful sweeping roofs familiar in Asian architecture.

And as success came, Lee began thinking more of her late parents and her family back home. Her business here is on firm footing, but there is unfinished business back in South Korea. Her brothers, now ages 82 and 75, have mellowed. They want to see her before they die.

She has talked to them. After not speaking for 13 years, she reconnected. When they asked what she did and she responded that she was a hairdresser, they had a one-word response: “Oh.”

It was, they felt, something she could have done back home. So she plans to explain it to them in person.

“Success is important, and I am thankful for it every day; I have no regrets. But I have sacrificed too much,” Lee said.

She wants to return to her native land, maybe in a couple years. No, she says as she thinks more about it, next year. When she makes up her mind, that’s the way things usually work out. And Lee says she is determined to go. “I have been gone too long,” she said.