One year after blaze, 1812 Homestead rising from ashes

× Work continues on a new barn at the 1812 Homestead in Willsboro after it and the farmhouse were destroyed by a fire one year ago. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WILLSBORO | A pair of projects in the town of Willsboro are seeking to renovate and restore the history of the region.

The 1812 Homestead continues to work on rebuilding the barn and home that were destroyed in a fire over a year ago on Aug. 27, 2016.

The Homestead, originally settled as a family home and in around 1813, offers a living history tour of the 130-acre facility.

“Right now, about 85 percent of the barn has been done,” said Jack Swan, overseer of the homestead and Camp Poko-MacCready, who operates the property.

“We need to finish up nine or ten rows of shingles on the barn and the doors have to be built,” Swan added.

While the barn nears completion, Swan said he is still working on raising funds for the for the farmhouse.

“You can’t have a farm without a farmhouse,” he said. “We have to raise about $65-70,000 for the house and we are looking for ways to do that in a logical fashion,” Swan said.

Having originally hoped to have the whole site restored and ready to open in the spring of 2018, Swan said they now hope to have a celebration of the barn raising and restoration of the candle shop, which was destroyed by fire two years earlier but has since been rebuilt, in the spring, when they hopefully will have begun construction of the new farmhouse.

The culprits behind the blaze remain at large.

“The investigation remains ongoing as state police continue to conduct interviews and process physical evidence secured following the fire,” said Jennifer Fleishman, a state police spokesman. “The information developed thus far has confirmed an accelerant was used to further the fire, but no arrests have been made to date.”

× The town of Willsboro is seeking funds to help restore the Adsit Cabin on Willsboro Point Road, estimating $100,000 in needed repair work. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ADSIT RENOVATIONS

Located on Willsboro Point Road, the Adsit cabin is one of the oldest in America, dating back to the 1790’s as the home of Samuel Adsit, a veteran of the Revolutionary War.

Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland said the town had recently completed an architectural study of the cabin and what needed to be done and will now seek funding to make the needed renovations.

“A lot needs to be done,” Gillilland said. “The drainage around the site needs to be worked out, some of the wood logs need to be replaced, the cabin is separating away from the chimney, upstairs flooring needs to be fixed and the roof needs to be secured.”

Gillilland estimated work will cost around $100,000.

The cabin used to be staffed by docents during the summer months, showing tourists and history buffs the cabin as well as Adsit family artifacts and furnishings, with tours now offered through the heritage society.