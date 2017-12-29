OP Frederick's will use grant to open microbrewery

× Expand OP Fredericks in Chestertown was justed awarded a $90,000 economic development grant to help the business expand by adding a microbrewery. Owner Bruce Hodgson said the economic development grant will allow them to expand and create more jobs.

CHESTERTOWN — Brewing beer takes hops, malted barley, yeast, and some seed money doesn’t hurt either.

OP Frederick’s Restaurant and Tavern owner Bruce Hodgson confirmed his business has received a $90,000 Empire State Development Grant as part of the latest round of awards from the Regional Economic Development Council program.

The money will be used to help start OP Frederick’s microbrewery, under his corporation name, Hudson Hollow Hops, Inc.

Hodgson, who has been brewing his own beer for 25 years, said he has always wanted to start a brewery. Last summer, he applied for a grant, guided along the way by the Warren County Economic Development Commission and its president Ed Bartholomew.

Hodgson called the funds a “huge chunk of change,” but added it would not cover all the costs of starting up a microbrewery.

“It will cover about 20 percent of the overall cost,” he said. “We will need to do some expansion. We will build out a little on the existing deck, off back, and stay within that footprint.”

Hodgson, who is also a math teacher at the Minerva Central School, said the brewing equipment will also cost money, but he is banking on his personal experience and the appeal of microbreweries. He said he would be making some beers he has already brewed with good success.

“I make a very good IPA, a porter that I like, a Scotch ale...hopefully a specialty ale I’ve been working on for years,” he said.

The brewery would also most likely make a hard ginger beer.

One of the details not certain is what the microbrewery, and its beer, would be called.

The leading candidate for the business name would be the Hudson Hollow Hops Brewing Company. Hodgson said he would be following some other local or regional microbreweries, including Paradox Brewery (Schroon Lake), Common Roots Brewing (Glens Falls), Adirondack Pub & Brewery (Lake George) and Lake Placid Pub & Brewery.

“Micro-brewing is a really growing sector and it’s starting to get saturated, but not where we are - not in this little section of the Adirondacks,” he said.

Hodgson said people like to support local ventures. Currently he has at least four local beers on tap. He said the microbrewery would provide some local jobs. He currently has 15 employees and is open year round.

Hodgson is hoping to begin construction in the spring and have the brewery up and running by summer.

“Perhaps as late as fall, depending on how things go,” he said.