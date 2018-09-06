Open classrooms being closed at Ti

× Devan Godfrey, a Ticonderoga math teacher, stands in the new doorway to his classroom. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | When open classrooms were all the rage 40 years ago, they were believed to create a learning dynamic through sharing and interaction. However successful that might have been, in the 1970s, no one was thinking about school intruders.

When students returned to Ticonderoga middle and elementary classes this week, they discovered that the school’s opened classrooms are being cordoned off with makeshift walls and lockable doors done with security, not education, in mind.

Ticonderoga Superintendent John McDonald Jr., said in light of recent and regular school shootings that would have been unthinkable before Columbine, safety is on the minds of parents, teachers and administrators.

That never occurred to the school system in 1967 when the school was built. At the time, “Open classrooms were the hot thing,” McDonald said. “I liked it: you could share curricula and have joined activities.”

Today a room with a lockable door is deemed more important. McDonald said parents have been anxious, and a more secure building became a priority.

The school system had hoped to partner with the town to have a school safety officer in place by the time classes began, but finances didn’t permit it, McDonald said. The classroom remodeling, which is still in progress, had been affordable because the school system has been able to use its own labor.

Teachers who were in the classrooms last week getting ready for students said they’re fine with the new changes, and some expressed a preference for closed rooms as being less of a distraction.

Should an intruder gain access to the building, McDonald said seconds, and barriers, matter. In an open classroom there is no door to lock and little to hide behind. Students would have to run through the open to the nearest closed-off room. Even though those rooms might not be far away, just a few extra steps, and a little extra time can have deadly consequences.

McDonald said he recently took part in multi-hazard planning that not only considered intruders, but emergencies such as fires and toxic spills.

He said the school system is planning a day to have first responders in to do a walk-through of the school to familiarize themselves with building layouts. Police, for example, might in the event of an emergency have a plan to access a school through the front door, but it’s not always immediately apparent where the main entrance is.

McDonald said the school system got high marks for safety during a recent informal school security assessment, although there are always areas for improvement.

The added security is creating an undisclosed number of rooms, costing between $5,000 and $10,000 a room, at a time when schools are struggling for educational dollars. McDonald said the expense is regrettable, but in these times, doing nothing is not an option.