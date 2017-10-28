Open house set at new Warrensburg firehouse garage

× Expand File photo The Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company’s vehicles and other firefighting apparatus have recently been moved into the new Warrensburg firehouse garage on Elm Street. The Warrensburg firefighters are hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 28. All are invited to attend and see the new facilities.

WARRENSBURG | Over many months, a new Warrensburg firehouse garage has been constructed.

Residents will get to see its features first-hand, as the local fire company hosts a public event.

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 28, the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co. will be holding an open house at their Elm St. fire hall, and the local firefighters will be giving tours of the garage to local residents and visitors, showing them its various amenities.

Most of the local firefighters are to be present in full-dress uniform to greet and thank for the public.

Residents of the Warrensburg Fire District — which includes a northern portion of the town of Lake George — voted 86-2 to borrow $1.61 million for garage’s construction in January 2016.

Since then, the fire district borrowed another $500,000 to complete the project, although only a portion of that money is expected to be spent on the work.

The open house includes a PowerPoint presentation which details information on the new building and how it will expedite responses to fire calls, boost the fire company’s efficiency, and allow for better protection of their equipment and enhance public safety.

The garage encompasses 8,460 square feet and includes five bays which are four feet taller than the bays in the present firehouse so the larger fire trucks built in recent decades can be properly accommodated.

The new bays are more than double the length of modern fire trucks, so up to two can be housed in each bay. Since entrances will be on both ends, fire trucks can be driven directly through the bays, eliminating the need to back the trucks into the garage.

As of Sept. 1, the fire trucks and other apparatus were moved into the garage.

The structure includes a chief’s office, a rest room, a room to fill air packs, and a mechanical room.

The garage features radiant floor heat, and it is outfitted with fire sprinklers and a 24-foot ceiling fan for air circulation.

The existing firehouse, originally built in 1929, had additions constructed in 1961 and 1978.

Present plans call for the former firehouse bays to be renovated into a community room within the next half-dozen years.