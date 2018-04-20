Open house set for WADA building

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The high ceilings have returned to the Westport Town Hall as part of the renovations done over the past year.

WESTPORT | For the past year, the Westport Town Hall has been undergoing repairs and

renovations leading up to its grand return, which will happen Monday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The town hall, also known as the WADA building, was first erected in 1928 as Grange No. 970. Since then, the building has served as a social center, grange hall and community center.

In order to renovate a local landmark, the Town of Westport turned to mostly local contracting to get the job done.

Westport Town Supervisor Michael "Ike" Tyler said the completed renovations are far beyond what he had envisioned.

“The best comments I hear are from people who were against renovation to the building who come in and see what has happened and change their mind,” Tyler said. “This is showing the starting point of how Westport is moving forward.”

The night will feature food from local vendors and music provided by Jay Fiegl, a teacher at Westport Central School.

For more information, contact the town hall at 518-962-4419.