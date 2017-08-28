Open houses slated at Ticonderoga schools

TICONDEROGA | Parents of Ticonderoga Middle School students will have the opportunity Aug. 30 to live a day in their children’s shoes.

The annual Ticonderoga Middle School Open House will return from 5:30-7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event will begin with the distribution of each child’s schedule to their parents followed by a short presentation in the school auditorium.

Parents will then get a chance to travel through scheduled “periods” to experience their child’s daily schedule.

All members of the community are encouraged to attend, organizers say.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

The open house for Ticonderoga Elementary School is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. for grades up to fifth grade.

Elizabeth Hayes will hold a short welcoming meeting at 6 p.m.

For parents with more than one child in the elementary or middle school, there will be more than one classroom presentation done during the evening to allow flexibility of attendance.

Community organizations will also be present to disseminate information to families.