Open positions emerge for ‘17 Essex County ballot

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Board of Elections has announced the positions up for election in each of its 18 towns for 2017.

For the majority of the county, designating party petitions are due between July 10-13, while independent nominating petitions are due in mid-August.

At the county level, Kristy Sprague has announced her bid for re-election as district attorney. Also up for election is the 4-year term currently held by coroner Francis Whitelaw.

Below are the following positions up for election in each town, with the name of the current position holder:

Chesterfield: Two town council positions, 4-year term (Clyton Barber, Richard Klages).

Crown Point: Supervisor, 2-year term (Charles Harrington); two town council positions, 4-year term (Walter Worth, Sherlene Simpson-Barrows); Superintendent of highways, 2-year term (Eugene Ingleston).

Elizabethtown: Supervisor, 2-year term (Noel Merrihew); two town council seats, 4-year terms (Richard Olcott, William Wright); two town justice seats, 4-year term (Michael Doyle, William Garrison); Superintendent of Highways, 2-year term (Michael Drew); town clerk/tax collector, 4-year term (Debra Brooks).

Essex: Supervisor, 2-year term (Edward Gardner); two town council seats, 4-year term (Bryan Garvey, Claire LaPine); Superintendent of highways, 2-year term (Bradley French); Assessor, 4-year term (Dianne Lansing); town clerk/tax collector, 2-year term (Patricia Gardner).

Jay: Unexpired supervisor term (Archie Depo); unexpired Superintendent of highways term (Robert Lincoln, Jr.); unexpired town council seat (John Sheldrake); town council seat, 4-year term (Amy Shalton); town clerk, 4-year term (Patrice Pelkey); tax collector, 4-year term (Valerie Coolidge.

Keene: Unexpired supervisor term (Joe Pete Wilson); two town council seats, 4-year term (Robert Biesemeyer, Paul Martin); Superintendent of highways, 4-year term (Gary Manley); town justice, 4-year term (Constance Hickey); town clerk, 4-year term (Ellen Estes); tax collector, 4-year term (Donna Reed-Austin).

Lewis: Supervisor, 2-year term (James Monty); two town council seats (Jeffrey Scott - unexpired, Robert Sweatt); unexpired Superintendent of Highway (Kevin Denton); town justice, 4-year term (Timothy Pierce); town clerk, 4-year term (James Pierce); tax collector, 4-year term (Kathlee Robertson).

Minerva: Supervisor, 4-year term (Stephen McNally); two town council seats, 4-year term (Keith Dubay, Douglas McCall); assessor, 4-year term (Darlene Duffy); Superintendent of highways, 4-year term (Bruce McGinn); town clerk, 4-year term (Diana Mason); tax collector, 4-year term (Effie McNally).

Moriah: Supervisor, 2-year term (Tom Scozzafava), two town council seats, 4-year term (Lucille Carpenter, Timothy Garrison); assessor, 4-year term (Paul Mazzotte).

Newcomb: Supervisor, 2-year term (Wes Miga); two town council seats, 4-year term (Donald Bott, Paul Hai); assessor, 4-year term (Jennifer Fregoe-Fifield); superintendent of highways, 2-year term (Mark Yandon); town clerk, 4-year term (Mary Pound); tax collector, 4-year term (Karen Darrah).

North Elba: Supervisor, 2-year term (Roby Politi); two town council seats, 4-year term (Derek Doty, John Favro); town justice, 4-year term (Dean Dietrich.

North Hudson: Two town council seats, 4-year term (Robert Dobie, Marshall Gero); assessor, 4-year term (Bruce Caza); town justice, 4-year term (Deborah Duntley).

Schroon: Supervisor, 2-year term (Michael Marnell); two town council seats, 4-year term (Roger Friedman, Margaret Wood); assessor, 4-year term (Thomas Erikson); town justice, 4-year term (William Tribou.

St. Armand: Supervisor, 2-year term (Charles Whitson); two town council seats, 4-year term (Don Bates, Jennifer Fuller); superintendent of highways, 4-year term (Roger Oliver); town justice, 4-year term (Sheridan Swinyer); unexpired town clerk term (Barabara Darrah); tax collector, 4-year term (Nancy Heath).

Ticonderoga: Supervisor, 2-year term (Joseph Giordano); two town council positions, 4-year term (Fred Hunsdon, Chattie VanWert).

Westport: Supervisor, 2-year term (Michael Tyler); tow town council seats, 4-year term (Russell Pauquette, Steven Viens).

Willsboro: Supervisor, 2-year term (Shaun Gillilland); two town council seats, 4-year term (Charles Lustig, Lorilee Sheehan); superintendent of highways, 2-year term (Travis Crowningshield); town justice, 4-year term (Gregg Dickerson); town clerk/tax collector, 2-year term (Bridget Brown).

Wilmington: Supervisor, 2-year term (Randy Preston); two town council seats, 4-year term (Rarilee Conway, Dawn Stevens); assessor, 4-year term (David Wainwright); superintendent of highways, 4-year term (William Skufca); town clerk/tax collector, 4-year term (Gerald Bruce).