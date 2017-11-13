Open races yield new supervisors, other races too close to call

× Expand File photo Unofficial general election results from the Clinton County Board of Elections show who is in the lead for each town’s supervisor seat.

PLATTSBURGH — A number of local races remain undecided following razor-thin margins in Tuesday’s general election.

Barring absentee and affidavit ballots, which are set to be counted Nov. 15, currently in the lead to secure open town supervisor seats are Norman Davis in Beekmantown, William Arthur in Chazy and former Town Councilman Brandy McDonald in Peru.

Running against County Legislator Samuel Dyer (Area 3) for the Beekmantown Supervisor seat, Davis holds a 25 vote lead over Dyer out of some 1,313 cast in-person.

Ninety-four absentee ballots from Beekmantown have yet to be counted, according to Deputy Commissioner Brandi Lloyd, and more could arrive through the mail in the coming days.

“We’ll be counting (absentees) next week,” she said.

Unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections (BOE) show that 15,891 ballots were cast at polling places this year — a showing of just over 34 percent of voters out of the 45,742 total people registered to vote in the county.

In total, 981 absentee ballots were received by the BOE as of Nov. 8, according to Lloyd.

But that number isn’t abnormal, she said, noting that many county residents are “snowbirds.”

SUPERVISOR RACES

Arthur currently holds a 54 vote lead over Jerry Marking for Chazy supervisor, with 37 absentee ballots remaining uncounted.

The total number of reported in-person votes in the Chazy Town Supervisor race was 943.

In Dannemora, Town Supervisor William Chase faced a stiff challenge from Jeffrey Greene.

Out of 625 in-person votes, Chase currently holds a seven-vote lead over Greene, and 57 absentees have yet to be counted.

McDonald holds a 93 vote lead in the race for Peru Town Supervisor over James Langley. Currently 87 absentee ballots have yet to be counted. In-person votes in the Peru Town Supervisor race totaled 1,548.

With 1,290 votes cast in-person, unofficial results show Champlain Town Supervisor Larry Barcomb with a 148 vote lead over challenger John Cooper. According to the BOE, 48 absentee ballots are left to be counted.

Ellenburg Town Supervisor Jason Dezan seems to have staved off a challenge from Robert Weeks with a 171 vote lead. Forty-six absentee ballots are left to be counted from Ellenburg. A total of 603 in-person votes were cast in the Ellenburg town supervisor race.

Clinton Town Supervisor Daniel LaClair, Mooers Town Supervisor Jeff Menard, Saranac Town Supervisor Nicholas Carter and Schuyler Falls Town Supervisor Richard Potiker ran unopposed and each were reelected to two-year terms.

Chazy Town Supervisor Mark Henry, Peru Town Supervisor Peter Glushko and Beekmantown Supervisor Dennis Relation opted not to run for reelection.