Opiate addiction forum planned in Moriah

File photo Essex County and Heroin Opioid Prevention Coalition will host a forum and film screening on Thursday, June 20 at Moriah Central. Pictured above: Linda Beers and Kristy Sprague, co-chairs of the Essex County Heroin and Opioid Prevention Coalition, address the Essex County Board of Supervisors on March 13, 2017.

MORIAH — A forum to shine a light on heroin abuse drew hundreds to Plattsburgh in April.

Addicts, family members and law enforcement officials shared their stories and hopes for relief.

Organizers hope to replicate that turnout with an identical event on Thursday, June 20 at Moriah Central from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hopefully they can save lives in the process.

“Based on the regional issues with overdoses, we’re just trying to focus on prevention and education,” said Brooke Clark, an outreach coordinator with the Essex County and Heroin Opioid Prevention Coalition (ECHO), the group spearheading the event.

Another key mission is to help law enforcement and public health officials get a grip on how pervasive the problem is in Essex County.

Concrete numbers on overdoses are scant, Clark said, for several reasons: the stigma associated with drug abuse remains pervasive, and overdoses often go unreported.

There are also discrepancies on how agencies report the use of narcan, the anti-overdose medication now being deployed across the state to first responders.

“We don’t have hard and fast data,” Clark said. “We’re trying to come up with ways to come up with better data.”

The Washington Post reported last week the opiate crisis is driving up death rates for almost all groups of Americans.

After a century of decreases, the overall death rate for Americans between 25 and 44 rose 8 percent between 2010 and 2015, the newspaper reported.

“These are people who are in the most productive years of their lives — the years where they’re supposed to be raising kids and becoming leaders of the next generation,” said Ashish Jha, a health policy professor at the Harvard School of Public Health.

Opiates are leading the crisis. Joining heroin and prescription drugs like oxycodone are synthetic drugs like fentanyl, which authorities have said is up to 100 times more powerful and deadly than heroin.

Plattsburgh, in particular, has seen a recent spate of high-profile seizures of the substance, which is traditionally used to treat terminal patients.

While the crisis penetrates all facets of society, statistics reveal an outsized effect on the working class, Clark said.

“Blue collar workers tend to get injured more at work,” Clark said. “They’re prescribed pain medications, which a lot of times led down this path.”

Addiction affects the entire family, Clark said, because extended family members often have to step in and act as caregivers for children once their parents are unable to do so.

“(The caregivers) are struggling not only because of a lack of education and how to deal with a situation like that, but also struggle financially,” Clark said. “It’s definitely something we’re seeing an increase of.”

BROADER EFFORTS

The regional forums join state efforts to stamp out the crisis, including $200 million in funding allocated in this year’s state budget to boost treatment beds, strengthen prevention programs and bolster outpatient services designed to help recovering addicts once they have detoxed from the drug.

Champlain Valley Family Center in Plattsburgh has been a prime beneficiary of state funds, and will expand their outpatient services this fall into a new location, as well as open a new detox center in Schuyler Falls sometime next year.

The event at Moriah Central will also include a screening of the documentary film “Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict.”

Clark says the event will be a success if “we give people hope in their community that we’re trying to address their concerns.”

ECHO also aims to expand their education programming in local schools.

“And it would be a success if more community members and schools want to be involved moving forward to bring us in and have more discussions,” Clark said.

ECHO plans on bringing a similar program to Ray Brook Federal and Adirondack Correctional Facility next month.

The coalition is fully-funded by a grant through the New York State Health Foundation.

For more information, visit co.essex.ny.us/PublicHealth or find them on Facebook.