Opposition mounts against proposed state tax burden shift

A proposed change in the way the state pays taxes on Forest Preserve in the Adirondacks has generated outrage from local officials and environmental groups.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Concerns continue to grow by an expanding coalition over an executive budget proposal to use payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements instead of market value to calculate taxes on land in the Adirondack Park and the Catskills.
GREEN GROUPS OPPOSE
Environmental groups joined local officials last week in arguing the measure would shift the burden to local governments and taxpayers.
The constant threat of diminished revenue may erode the shaky alliance that has been forged between environmental groups and local governments.
“They could stop seeing the Forest Preserve as the financial asset it is,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director Willie Janeway in a statement. “That can lead to local opposition to important state land purchases and political pressure to allow more intensive forms of recreation that cause harm to the Forest Preserve’s forests, waters and wildlife.”
The state proposal could also reduce local autonomy.
“If the state takes away their legal protections for tax collection in this budget, what’s to stop them from halting the payments entirely in the next budget, or the one after that?” Janeway said.
Essex County Real Property Tax Service Director Charli Lewis estimated last week $185,300 would be immediately shifted from the state to local property owners if the proposal took effect immediately, resulting in about an 8.5 percent tax increase.
Half of the county’s land is state owned. If all of that is made tax exempt, Essex County could lose an estimated $956 million in taxable value. Dozens of schools districts would also be impacted.
Local lawmakers are apoplectic.
“This is why I hate the state,” said Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow. “They speak with a forked tongue, they do not practice what they preach. They tell you to do shared services and tell you can’t do what you are already doing. Who do they represent? Not our taxpayers.”
CENTRAL CONTROL
The state is currently required to pay full property taxes on Forest Preserve. State-owned lands are assessed the same as private holdings: Local assessors work with state officials to determine the state’s tax obligations.
The state was paying $75 million per year in property taxes on Forest Preserve lands inside the Adirondack Park in 2010, the last year for which it issued a report, according to the Adirondack Council.
The proposal would make all state land tax exempt, and the swap would result in Albany controlling how much it would pay local authorities for the parcels.
Locally determined assessments of taxable state land are reviewed by the Office of Real Property Tax Services (ORPTS) annually, a measure the state Division of the Budget argues encumbers agency resources.
Under the swap, a formula would be utilized to convert the existing ad valorem tax on state-owned lands into a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) at existing amounts to be increased each year by the allowable levy growth factor for the property tax cap (the lesser of prior year inflation or two percent).
Impacts will be more severe in towns with larger tracts of state land, including North Hudson, Newcomb, Minerva, Indian Lake and Long Lake.
The annual payments range from $3.7 million in Newcomb, $3.1 million in Long Lake and $2.3 million in Harrietstown, to about $100,000 in lands with smaller holdings, including Chesterfield and Crown Point in Essex County.
“Ultimately this would be devastating for local government,” said Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board Executive Director Fred Monroe.
This plan will not be voted on separately, but rather as a part of omnibus spending package. The Adirondack Council is calling for the governor to strip the plan from budget in his 30-day amendments.
Protect the Adirondacks has also criticized the measure, calling it a “radical change to a core part of the Park’s civic infrastructure, a breach of faith for all who believe in the Adirondack Park and want to see it succeed.”
STATE RESPONDS
The state Division of the Budget is punching back against the criticisms.
“The goal of this budget proposal is not to reduce property tax payments on forest preserve lands – in fact, it increases the state’s payments,” said Morris Peters, a spokesman for the state budget division.
Peters told The Sun the goal is to achieve “administrative efficiencies” within ORPTS.
“Under this proposal, the state’s payments would actually grow each year, commensurate with the growth of the statewide allowable levy limit,” Peters said. “The savings comes from releasing ORPTS of the responsibility of reviewing local assessment determinations, which is a time-consuming undertaking. Instead, the most recent assessment would become the base level and the amount would be inflated each year.”
In theory, the proposed changes would bring savings through administrative efficiencies and staffing reductions, said Peter Bauer, executive director of Protect the Adirondacks.
And since assessments on state lands would not be necessary, some localities would be spared “significant resources.”
But, he said, the proposal needs further study.
“This plan was rolled out without analysis, projections, or details about all impacted programs,” said Bauer in a statement. “There are real questions about long-term impacts from a possible shortchanging on Forest Preserve assessments, slowing in the growth of state tax payments on the Forest Preserve, and a tax shift to private lands.”
STATE LAWMAKERS AGAINST
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said the shift has been previously discussed by past administrations — but were always defeated.
“If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it,” she said.
Gov. George Pataki proposed the state begin making PILOT payments of $10 an acre on all state lands in 1997, she said.
But Albany didn’t take into consideration the payments routinely exceeded that amount.
“That went down quickly,” Little told the Essex County Board of Supervisors last week.
Monroe said: “We fought that quite vigorously.”
Little and state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) are opposed to the proposal, and encouraged lawmakers to contact the governor’s office to share their concerns.
“In the Senate one-house bill, we’re rejecting that,” Little said. “(Payments) could go up in the short term, but there’s too many unknowns in the long term. I wouldn’t vote on it, and we’re trying to eliminate it.”
Stec said its inclusion in the budget proposal could be a result of a “communication issue.”
“But now it’s in governor’s budget, so it’s real,” Stec said. “It needs to be dealt with and can’t be ignored.
“I’m sure that in the budget process, we’re going to be doing everything we can to make sure it gets out of there.”
Towns and counties across the Adirondacks are working to pass resolutions opposing the plan.
The governor submitted his executive budget proposal on Jan. 16.
“We are working with the legislature towards enactment in advance of the April 1 beginning of the fiscal year,” Peters said.