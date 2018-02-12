Opposition mounts against proposed state tax burden shift

× Expand File photo A proposed change in the way the state pays taxes on Forest Preserve in the Adirondacks has generated outrage from local officials and environmental groups.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Concerns continue to grow by an expanding coalition over an executive budget proposal to use payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements instead of market value to calculate taxes on land in the Adirondack Park and the Catskills.

GREEN GROUPS OPPOSE

Environmental groups joined local officials last week in arguing the measure would shift the burden to local governments and taxpayers.

The constant threat of diminished revenue may erode the shaky alliance that has been forged between environmental groups and local governments.

“They could stop seeing the Forest Preserve as the financial asset it is,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director Willie Janeway in a statement. “That can lead to local opposition to important state land purchases and political pressure to allow more intensive forms of recreation that cause harm to the Forest Preserve’s forests, waters and wildlife.”

The state proposal could also reduce local autonomy.

“If the state takes away their legal protections for tax collection in this budget, what’s to stop them from halting the payments entirely in the next budget, or the one after that?” Janeway said.

Essex County Real Property Tax Service Director Charli Lewis estimated last week $185,300 would be immediately shifted from the state to local property owners if the proposal took effect immediately, resulting in about an 8.5 percent tax increase.

Half of the county’s land is state owned. If all of that is made tax exempt, Essex County could lose an estimated $956 million in taxable value. Dozens of schools districts would also be impacted.

Local lawmakers are apoplectic.

“This is why I hate the state,” said Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow. “They speak with a forked tongue, they do not practice what they preach. They tell you to do shared services and tell you can’t do what you are already doing. Who do they represent? Not our taxpayers.”

CENTRAL CONTROL

The state is currently required to pay full property taxes on Forest Preserve. State-owned lands are assessed the same as private holdings: Local assessors work with state officials to determine the state’s tax obligations.

The state was paying $75 million per year in property taxes on Forest Preserve lands inside the Adirondack Park in 2010, the last year for which it issued a report, according to the Adirondack Council.