Optics of Ti will host mixer

TICONDEROGA | Optics of Ticonderoga will host its first-ever After Business Mixer and networking event for the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

The mixer will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 5:30 – 7 p.m., with door prizes from Bridge Point Communication, Christopher Chevrolet Buick, Sugar and Spice Country Shoppe, and the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

Optics of Ticonderoga is located at 89 Montcalm St. in Ticonderoga.

“Join us to reconnect with area businesses and organizations as well as meet new people,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “Optics of Ticonderoga is a dedicated chamber member and business within the Ticonderoga area. It is a chance for businesses to discuss common issues and concerns and provide this information to the chamber.”

Courtright said Optics of Ticonderoga is an optical shop with hundreds of eyeglass frames to choose from. The shop is normally open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It will be a relaxed evening with fellow business and community members,” said Optics of Ticonderoga owner Dawn Titus. “It will be our privilege to welcome you to our optical boutique.”