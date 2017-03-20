Organizers prepare for Crown Point Strawberry Festival

CROWN POINT – Organizers are planning to combine a classic car show with this year’s 11th-annual Strawberry Festival in Crown Point.

The friends and members of the First Congregational Church of Crown Point are busy getting ready for the Strawberry Festival and Classic Car Show, the Rev. David Hirtle said.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, beginning at 11:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. in the Crown Point Town Park.

“This year’s festival include the church’s famous strawberry shortcakes made with local berries, strawberry ice cream sundaes provided by Stewart’s Shops, burgers, hot dogs, sausage with meat provided by McKenzies Classic Meats, as well as onions and peppers, and Peggy’s Famous Michigan Sauce,” he said.

Headlining the stage show will be Loose Connections, as well as the band Nancy!

There will be a raffles throughout the program with items donated by local businesses.

Crown Point Telephone Co. will provide free wi-fi in the park during the event, Hirtle said.

“This year we are pleased to have our classic cars, with up to 50 beautiful, classic vehicles as eye-candy for all of us,” Hirtle said. “There will be vendors a-plenty to make attendance a great experience.”

The Jump For Joy bounce house will once again bring fun for children, he said.

“For the past 12 years, First Congregational Church of Crown Point, with its 35-plus members, have ambitiously organized, set-up and staffed a Strawberry Festival,“ Hirtle said. “The proceeds have been used to support our historic buildings, as well as provide funds for our outreach programs in our community: fuel assistance, food and heating assistance, as well as our partnership in the annual Thanksgiving Dinner for those in the community who would not have adequate food to mark the holiday.”

“We invite vendors and yard sale sellers,” Hirtle said. “There is food a-plenty and we music from the town stage.”

For questions about the festival or to be a vendor, call 518-942-8174.