Osbourne to stay on as ELCS super

× Expand Photo provided

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) Board voted unanimously last month to extend the contract of school Superintendent Scott Osborne.

His current contract is set to expire on June 30, 2020. The extension sustains his leadership through June 2023.

“Our school district has been moving in a very positive direction, and we’re supportive of Mr. Osborne’s vision,” school board president Karin DeMuro said in a statement announcing the decision made with unanimous board support.

“We’d like to promote stability to continue this forward movement and he’s a huge part of that.”

The board’s vice president, Doug Spilling, said Osborne will help the district face budget challenges expected in the coming years.

“Mr. Osborne will help us overcome those challenges as well as choose the right opportunities. The potential merger with Westport Central School is a great example where we need Mr. Osborne’s strong leadership,” Spilling said.

Osborne began working as school superintendent here in October 2012, having served as principal at ELCS from 2007 to 2009.

From 2009 to 2012, he served Peru Central School District as the primary school principal.

The Sun asked Osborne what he sees ahead for ELCS and to reflect on the unique charge of rural public school education.

“We’ve done well to add programs at ELCS in the last few years by way of grant opportunities,” he said.

“We need to use those opportunities, as our budget doesn’t afford a lot of flexibility to bring a new program to school on our own. If we did that, the burden on the tax levy would be immense.”

ELCS’ pre-K collaboration with ACAP — the “Early Bridges Program” — has been a huge success, Osborne said.

“We plan to apply to the state for an expansion grant in order to serve more children. This past year, we helped 20 children become more ready for kindergarten, and our partnership with ACAP is essential.”

Health and Wellness grant monies have also brought in new programs for ELCS students.

“We’ve expanded health and wellness at our school by way of the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Grant, bringing new hydration stations, mountain bikes for physical education, and a grab-and-go breakfast cart to our school.”