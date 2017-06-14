Osprey nest causes power outage

An osprey nest put out juice to most of southern Essex County

by

TICONDEROGA – An osprey nest that fell on a high voltage power line near Lake Champlain’s South Bay put much of Essex County out of power for six hours on Tuesday, June 6.

Electricity failed during the open house at the new Crown Point Health Center around 4 p.m., but a generator there quickly switched over to provide power.

The rest of southern Essex County wasn’t as fortunate, as homes and businesses were left dark until 10 p.m., when service was finally restored.

Power was out for six hours because the nest had caused a multi-phase short circuit, officials said, which is more difficult to repair.

National Grid transmission and distribution crews had to use special equipment to work on the high-voltage lines, and many residents praised them on Facebook.

“The National Grid crews are truly super,” Silke Huntington said on social media.

“I so appreciate the National Grid people who are working to restore our power,” Susan Watts posted.

It was raining hard at the time of the outage, and crews had to work in less than ideal conditions to restore service.

