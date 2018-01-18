Our Town Theatre Group gears up for 2018 season

× Expand The Our Town Theatre Group will begin its 2018 season on Saturday, Jan. 20, with a “Celebration and Tribute to Costume Design” at the Tannery Pond Community Center. Items Admission is free, but items will be auctioned and sold.

NORTH CREEK | Our Town Theater Group announces its 2018 Season with a “Celebration and Tribute to Costume Design” at the Tannery Pond Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.

The evening will feature music and dancing with the Frank Conti Band, an auction of theme baskets and selected costume pieces, a costume tag sale, and refreshments.

Now 20 years old, the community theater group will dedicate the upcoming season to long-time founding member and costumer Jane Castaneda.

Her support and influence was vital to the success of OTTG until her passing in August 2017.

“Costumes are important,” Castaneda used to say. “If a performance is great, you may not notice the costumes if they perfectly fit the play. But if they are bad, it will certainly be obvious to the audience.”

Admission to the event is free. Items will be auctioned and costumes will be for sale. Theme baskets will include a 2018 VIP season pass to OTTG’s main stage performances, and several furs and coats will be included in the auction. Join OTTG for this celebration.

For more information, visit ottg.org or call (518) 406-8840.