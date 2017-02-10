Outdoor lighting display OK, says Lake George ZBA

LAKE GEORGE — In a split decision, a local entrepreneur was granted permission Feb. 1 by the Lake George Village Zoning Board of Appeals to operate an outdoor lighting display that would normally be prohibited under local zoning laws.

Concert promoter and bar owner Sean Quirk, proprietor of King Neptune’s Lounge, received the board’s approval for a display of five rotating beams of light shining upwards into the sky to promote events he’s hosting on three nights through June.

On Jan. 9, the village board of trustees had unanimously approved the lighting display, but several days later, village officials discovered such a decision was outside their jurisdiction. In response, the village board convened on Jan. 18 to rescind their approval of a special permit, and referred the issue to the ZBA, which then held a meeting on Feb. 1.

At the latter meeting, Quirk explained his proposal. Voting for the variance were Zoning Board of Appeals members Rob Gregor, Kevin Merry and Ron Mogren. Voting against the proposal were Tom Sullivan and Michael Ravalli.

The zoning variance constrains the spinning light display envisioned for King Neptune’s parking lot to the hours of 9 p.m. to midnight for three particular Saturday nights — Feb. 18, May 27, and a date in June. The prior two dates respectively coincide with Presidents Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend.

Quirk plans to host a concert headlining the nationally renowned band Rusted Root, and another featuring the regional favorite group Wild Adriatic, who have been gaining notoriety across the U.S. and abroad.