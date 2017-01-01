Over $1.8 million raised for children’s charities

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Stewart’s Shops’ 2016 Holiday Match program set a new record for the third consecutive season, raising over $1.85 million for local children’s organizations.

From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, Stewart’s customers donated over $926,000 to the program, which is an approximate $56,000 increase over last season.

Each individual donation is matched penny for penny by Stewart’s Shops. There are no administrative costs and 100 percent of the funds benefit local, non-profit children’s organizations, according to organizers.

“We are impressed by our customers’ generosity season after season. They have joined us in supporting local children’s charities for 30 years now, raising more than $24 million,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake. “We are giving back to our communities that have given so much to us.”

“The Holiday Match program continues to be extraordinarily successful with the hard work of the Stewart’s partners and the generosity of our customers,” says Stewart’s Foundation President Susan Dake. “Nearly 1,600 children’s organizations received Holiday Match funding from our last campaign.”

Children’s charities can apply for funding from the Holiday Match program through Jan. 31. Organizations can easily fill out an online application at stewartsshops.com or pick up a paper application at any shop. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization. A brochure listing charities that received Holiday Match funding last year is available at stewartsshops.com. Funds will be allocated in March.